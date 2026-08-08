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TFNS: T. Rowe Price Financials ETF
TFNS exchange rate has changed by -0.24% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.62 and at a high of 29.66.
Follow T. Rowe Price Financials ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TFNS stock price today?
T. Rowe Price Financials ETF stock is priced at 29.62 today. It trades within 29.62 - 29.66, yesterday's close was 29.69, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of TFNS shows these updates.
Does T. Rowe Price Financials ETF stock pay dividends?
T. Rowe Price Financials ETF is currently valued at 29.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.10% and USD. View the chart live to track TFNS movements.
How to buy TFNS stock?
You can buy T. Rowe Price Financials ETF shares at the current price of 29.62. Orders are usually placed near 29.62 or 29.92, while 2 and -0.13% show market activity. Follow TFNS updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TFNS stock?
Investing in T. Rowe Price Financials ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.40 - 30.11 and current price 29.62. Many compare 0.71% and 14.50% before placing orders at 29.62 or 29.92. Explore the TFNS price chart live with daily changes.
What are T. Rowe Price Financials ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T. Rowe Price Financials ETF in the past year was 30.11. Within 24.40 - 30.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track T. Rowe Price Financials ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T. Rowe Price Financials ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T. Rowe Price Financials ETF (TFNS) over the year was 24.40. Comparing it with the current 29.62 and 24.40 - 30.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TFNS moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TFNS stock split?
T. Rowe Price Financials ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.69, and 11.10% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.69
- Open
- 29.66
- Bid
- 29.62
- Ask
- 29.92
- Low
- 29.62
- High
- 29.66
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.24%
- Month Change
- 0.71%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.50%
- Year Change
- 11.10%