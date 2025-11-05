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TFLO: iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

50.54 USD 0.01 (0.02%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TFLO exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.54 and at a high of 50.55.

Follow iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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TFLO News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TFLO stock price today?

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock is priced at 50.54 today. It trades within 50.54 - 50.55, yesterday's close was 50.53, and trading volume reached 1075. The live price chart of TFLO shows these updates.

Does iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF is currently valued at 50.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.18% and USD. View the chart live to track TFLO movements.

How to buy TFLO stock?

You can buy iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 50.54. Orders are usually placed near 50.54 or 50.84, while 1075 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TFLO updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TFLO stock?

Investing in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.39 - 50.67 and current price 50.54. Many compare 0.06% and 0.12% before placing orders at 50.54 or 50.84. Explore the TFLO price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the past year was 50.67. Within 50.39 - 50.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) over the year was 50.39. Comparing it with the current 50.54 and 50.39 - 50.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TFLO moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TFLO stock split?

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.53, and 0.18% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
50.54 50.55
Year Range
50.39 50.67
Previous Close
50.53
Open
50.54
Bid
50.54
Ask
50.84
Low
50.54
High
50.55
Volume
1.075 K
Daily Change
0.02%
Month Change
0.06%
6 Months Change
0.12%
Year Change
0.18%
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