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TFLO: iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF
TFLO exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.54 and at a high of 50.55.
Follow iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TFLO News
- These Floating-Rate ETFs Could Keep Your Portfolio Afloat Amid Rising Rates
- TFLO: Hormuz Risks Strengthen Ultra-Low Duration Case (NYSEARCA:TFLO)
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- Japan Bonds Tell Global Repricing Story
- Treasury Yields Climb as Middle East Tensions Escalate: ETFs to Gain
- U.S. Money Markets: Circumstances Augur For Terming Out
- Most Of The S&P 500's 2026 Earnings Growth Is An Illusion (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Rate Hike Risks Are Rife? ETF Strategies to Play
- ETFs to Play as U.S. Inflation Pressures Intensify
- FLOT: Still A Safe Harbour (BATS:FLOT)
- How to Play Rising Treasury Yields With ETFs
- Record U.S. Stocks: Disconnect Or Not?
- Persistent Inflation Constrains Policy
- TFLO: Cash Is King In A Fragile Geopolitical Moment (NYSEARCA:TFLO)
- Fed Rate Raise, Pause, Or Cut At Next Week's Meeting? (DJI)
- VT, ACWV, VTIP: Smart Picks For Growth, Stability, And Protection (NYSEARCA:VT)
- How Does Debt Move Through The Global Financial System?
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- U.S. Treasury to offer $125 billion in securities for February refunding
- TFLO: Floating Rate Treasury ETF, Solid Cash Fund
- Gift BOXX Under The Tree Brings Holiday Cheers And No Tax Fears (BATS:BOXX)
- TFLO ETF: When In Doubt, Cash Is The Answer (NYSEARCA:TFLO)
- SBIL: Money Market Fund From Simplify (NYSEARCA:SBIL)
- Rates Spark: The Drama Is In The Plumbing
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TFLO stock price today?
iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock is priced at 50.54 today. It trades within 50.54 - 50.55, yesterday's close was 50.53, and trading volume reached 1075. The live price chart of TFLO shows these updates.
Does iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF is currently valued at 50.54. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.18% and USD. View the chart live to track TFLO movements.
How to buy TFLO stock?
You can buy iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF shares at the current price of 50.54. Orders are usually placed near 50.54 or 50.84, while 1075 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TFLO updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TFLO stock?
Investing in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.39 - 50.67 and current price 50.54. Many compare 0.06% and 0.12% before placing orders at 50.54 or 50.84. Explore the TFLO price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the past year was 50.67. Within 50.39 - 50.67, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) over the year was 50.39. Comparing it with the current 50.54 and 50.39 - 50.67 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TFLO moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TFLO stock split?
iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.53, and 0.18% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.53
- Open
- 50.54
- Bid
- 50.54
- Ask
- 50.84
- Low
- 50.54
- High
- 50.55
- Volume
- 1.075 K
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- 0.06%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.12%
- Year Change
- 0.18%