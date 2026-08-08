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TEXX: Horizon Kinetics Texas ETF
TEXX exchange rate has changed by -0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.41 and at a high of 29.41.
Follow Horizon Kinetics Texas ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is TEXX stock price today?
Horizon Kinetics Texas ETF stock is priced at 29.41 today. It trades within 29.41 - 29.41, yesterday's close was 29.44, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of TEXX shows these updates.
Does Horizon Kinetics Texas ETF stock pay dividends?
Horizon Kinetics Texas ETF is currently valued at 29.41. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.84% and USD. View the chart live to track TEXX movements.
How to buy TEXX stock?
You can buy Horizon Kinetics Texas ETF shares at the current price of 29.41. Orders are usually placed near 29.41 or 29.71, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TEXX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TEXX stock?
Investing in Horizon Kinetics Texas ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.35 - 31.13 and current price 29.41. Many compare -0.74% and 2.87% before placing orders at 29.41 or 29.71. Explore the TEXX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Horizon Kinetics Texas ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Horizon Kinetics Texas ETF in the past year was 31.13. Within 25.35 - 31.13, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.44 helps spot resistance levels. Track Horizon Kinetics Texas ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Horizon Kinetics Texas ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Horizon Kinetics Texas ETF (TEXX) over the year was 25.35. Comparing it with the current 29.41 and 25.35 - 31.13 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TEXX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TEXX stock split?
Horizon Kinetics Texas ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.44, and 14.84% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.44
- Open
- 29.41
- Bid
- 29.41
- Ask
- 29.71
- Low
- 29.41
- High
- 29.41
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.10%
- Month Change
- -0.74%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.87%
- Year Change
- 14.84%