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TEXN: iShares Texas Equity ETF
TEXN exchange rate has changed by -0.19% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.13 and at a high of 32.23.
Follow iShares Texas Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TEXN stock price today?
iShares Texas Equity ETF stock is priced at 32.22 today. It trades within 32.13 - 32.23, yesterday's close was 32.28, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of TEXN shows these updates.
Does iShares Texas Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Texas Equity ETF is currently valued at 32.22. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.29% and USD. View the chart live to track TEXN movements.
How to buy TEXN stock?
You can buy iShares Texas Equity ETF shares at the current price of 32.22. Orders are usually placed near 32.22 or 32.52, while 9 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow TEXN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TEXN stock?
Investing in iShares Texas Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.90 - 34.12 and current price 32.22. Many compare 1.00% and 6.37% before placing orders at 32.22 or 32.52. Explore the TEXN price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Texas Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Texas Equity ETF in the past year was 34.12. Within 25.90 - 34.12, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Texas Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Texas Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Texas Equity ETF (TEXN) over the year was 25.90. Comparing it with the current 32.22 and 25.90 - 34.12 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TEXN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TEXN stock split?
iShares Texas Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.28, and 23.29% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.28
- Open
- 32.23
- Bid
- 32.22
- Ask
- 32.52
- Low
- 32.13
- High
- 32.23
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- -0.19%
- Month Change
- 1.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 6.37%
- Year Change
- 23.29%