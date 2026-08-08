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TERG: Leverage Shares 2X Long TER Daily ETF
TERG exchange rate has changed by -2.44% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 41.26 and at a high of 46.51.
Follow Leverage Shares 2X Long TER Daily ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TERG stock price today?
Leverage Shares 2X Long TER Daily ETF stock is priced at 42.78 today. It trades within 41.26 - 46.51, yesterday's close was 43.85, and trading volume reached 61. The live price chart of TERG shows these updates.
Does Leverage Shares 2X Long TER Daily ETF stock pay dividends?
Leverage Shares 2X Long TER Daily ETF is currently valued at 42.78. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 176.89% and USD. View the chart live to track TERG movements.
How to buy TERG stock?
You can buy Leverage Shares 2X Long TER Daily ETF shares at the current price of 42.78. Orders are usually placed near 42.78 or 43.08, while 61 and -7.14% show market activity. Follow TERG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TERG stock?
Investing in Leverage Shares 2X Long TER Daily ETF involves considering the yearly range 12.19 - 79.86 and current price 42.78. Many compare 10.77% and -3.93% before placing orders at 42.78 or 43.08. Explore the TERG price chart live with daily changes.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long TER Daily ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long TER Daily ETF in the past year was 79.86. Within 12.19 - 79.86, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Leverage Shares 2X Long TER Daily ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Leverage Shares 2X Long TER Daily ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Leverage Shares 2X Long TER Daily ETF (TERG) over the year was 12.19. Comparing it with the current 42.78 and 12.19 - 79.86 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TERG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TERG stock split?
Leverage Shares 2X Long TER Daily ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.85, and 176.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.85
- Open
- 46.07
- Bid
- 42.78
- Ask
- 43.08
- Low
- 41.26
- High
- 46.51
- Volume
- 61
- Daily Change
- -2.44%
- Month Change
- 10.77%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.93%
- Year Change
- 176.89%