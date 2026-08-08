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TEND: Ishares Large Cap 10% Target Buffer Dec ETF
TEND exchange rate has changed by 0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.80 and at a high of 27.86.
Follow Ishares Large Cap 10% Target Buffer Dec ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TEND stock price today?
Ishares Large Cap 10% Target Buffer Dec ETF stock is priced at 27.86 today. It trades within 27.80 - 27.86, yesterday's close was 27.85, and trading volume reached 55. The live price chart of TEND shows these updates.
Does Ishares Large Cap 10% Target Buffer Dec ETF stock pay dividends?
Ishares Large Cap 10% Target Buffer Dec ETF is currently valued at 27.86. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 11.08% and USD. View the chart live to track TEND movements.
How to buy TEND stock?
You can buy Ishares Large Cap 10% Target Buffer Dec ETF shares at the current price of 27.86. Orders are usually placed near 27.86 or 28.16, while 55 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow TEND updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TEND stock?
Investing in Ishares Large Cap 10% Target Buffer Dec ETF involves considering the yearly range 24.28 - 27.87 and current price 27.86. Many compare 0.65% and 8.83% before placing orders at 27.86 or 28.16. Explore the TEND price chart live with daily changes.
What are Ishares Large Cap 10% Target Buffer Dec ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Ishares Large Cap 10% Target Buffer Dec ETF in the past year was 27.87. Within 24.28 - 27.87, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.85 helps spot resistance levels. Track Ishares Large Cap 10% Target Buffer Dec ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Ishares Large Cap 10% Target Buffer Dec ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Ishares Large Cap 10% Target Buffer Dec ETF (TEND) over the year was 24.28. Comparing it with the current 27.86 and 24.28 - 27.87 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TEND moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TEND stock split?
Ishares Large Cap 10% Target Buffer Dec ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.85, and 11.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.85
- Open
- 27.81
- Bid
- 27.86
- Ask
- 28.16
- Low
- 27.80
- High
- 27.86
- Volume
- 55
- Daily Change
- 0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.65%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.83%
- Year Change
- 11.08%