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TEKX: SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF
TEKX exchange rate has changed by -0.74% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 64.21 and at a high of 65.44.
Follow SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TEKX stock price today?
SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF stock is priced at 64.80 today. It trades within 64.21 - 65.44, yesterday's close was 65.28, and trading volume reached 10. The live price chart of TEKX shows these updates.
Does SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF is currently valued at 64.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 47.01% and USD. View the chart live to track TEKX movements.
How to buy TEKX stock?
You can buy SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF shares at the current price of 64.80. Orders are usually placed near 64.80 or 65.10, while 10 and -0.98% show market activity. Follow TEKX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TEKX stock?
Investing in SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF involves considering the yearly range 39.54 - 77.28 and current price 64.80. Many compare 1.98% and 41.72% before placing orders at 64.80 or 65.10. Explore the TEKX price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF in the past year was 77.28. Within 39.54 - 77.28, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 65.28 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF (TEKX) over the year was 39.54. Comparing it with the current 64.80 and 39.54 - 77.28 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TEKX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TEKX stock split?
SPDR Galaxy Transformative Tech Accelerators ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 65.28, and 47.01% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 65.28
- Open
- 65.44
- Bid
- 64.80
- Ask
- 65.10
- Low
- 64.21
- High
- 65.44
- Volume
- 10
- Daily Change
- -0.74%
- Month Change
- 1.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 41.72%
- Year Change
- 47.01%