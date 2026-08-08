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TEK: iShares Technology Opportunities Active ETF
TEK exchange rate has changed by 1.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 38.55 and at a high of 38.59.
Follow iShares Technology Opportunities Active ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TEK stock price today?
iShares Technology Opportunities Active ETF stock is priced at 38.59 today. It trades within 38.55 - 38.59, yesterday's close was 38.17, and trading volume reached 5. The live price chart of TEK shows these updates.
Does iShares Technology Opportunities Active ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Technology Opportunities Active ETF is currently valued at 38.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 28.89% and USD. View the chart live to track TEK movements.
How to buy TEK stock?
You can buy iShares Technology Opportunities Active ETF shares at the current price of 38.59. Orders are usually placed near 38.59 or 38.89, while 5 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow TEK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TEK stock?
Investing in iShares Technology Opportunities Active ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.72 - 43.64 and current price 38.59. Many compare 4.98% and 28.31% before placing orders at 38.59 or 38.89. Explore the TEK price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Technology Opportunities Active ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Technology Opportunities Active ETF in the past year was 43.64. Within 26.72 - 43.64, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 38.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Technology Opportunities Active ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Technology Opportunities Active ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Technology Opportunities Active ETF (TEK) over the year was 26.72. Comparing it with the current 38.59 and 26.72 - 43.64 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TEK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TEK stock split?
iShares Technology Opportunities Active ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 38.17, and 28.89% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 38.17
- Open
- 38.56
- Bid
- 38.59
- Ask
- 38.89
- Low
- 38.55
- High
- 38.59
- Volume
- 5
- Daily Change
- 1.10%
- Month Change
- 4.98%
- 6 Months Change
- 28.31%
- Year Change
- 28.89%