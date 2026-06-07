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TECB: iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF
TECB exchange rate has changed by 1.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 73.69 and at a high of 74.05.
Follow iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TECB News
- Markets Rebound After Fed-Induced Rout
- AI Capex Hits A Tipping Point As Investors Demand More Corporate Discipline
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- Earnings, Earnings, Earnings Are What Matter Most
- Why Market Momentum May Tell What’s Next For The AI Trade
- Q3 2026 Equity Perspectives - Navigating Hype, Concentration, And Hidden Risk
- Tech Staying In Neutral
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Shakeup, Earnings, And Renewed Oil Shock
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- Know What You Own: Joe Amato On AI Rally, Mega-Cap IPOs, And Hidden Risk In Passive
- Markets Appear To Be Shaking Off Mideast Conflict
- Why Tech Investors Are Reevaluating AI Investments
- Jim Bianco On The 'AI Economy,' Inflation And What's Next
- Equity Outlook: AI Enthusiasm Leaves Little Margin For Error
- Case For A Healthy Market Rotation Vs. A Tech Bubble
- The Strait Is Open. What's Next For Markets?
- Thematic Equity Investing In A World Of Disruption And Realignment
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
- Tech Rally Grounded In Fundamentals
- Weekly Market Pulse: Markets Review
- 3 Top Technology ETFs with At Least 10% Upside Potential for Investors in 2026 - TipRanks.com
- Strong Earnings Key As Rates Stay High
- Why U.S. And International Dividend Strategies Are Working Again
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TECB stock price today?
iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock is priced at 74.05 today. It trades within 73.69 - 74.05, yesterday's close was 72.86, and trading volume reached 11. The live price chart of TECB shows these updates.
Does iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF is currently valued at 74.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 29.44% and USD. View the chart live to track TECB movements.
How to buy TECB stock?
You can buy iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF shares at the current price of 74.05. Orders are usually placed near 74.05 or 74.35, while 11 and 0.42% show market activity. Follow TECB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TECB stock?
Investing in iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF involves considering the yearly range 53.33 - 74.39 and current price 74.05. Many compare 4.46% and 29.75% before placing orders at 74.05 or 74.35. Explore the TECB price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF in the past year was 74.39. Within 53.33 - 74.39, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 72.86 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF (TECB) over the year was 53.33. Comparing it with the current 74.05 and 53.33 - 74.39 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TECB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TECB stock split?
iShares U.S. Tech Breakthrough Multisector ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 72.86, and 29.44% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 72.86
- Open
- 73.74
- Bid
- 74.05
- Ask
- 74.35
- Low
- 73.69
- High
- 74.05
- Volume
- 11
- Daily Change
- 1.63%
- Month Change
- 4.46%
- 6 Months Change
- 29.75%
- Year Change
- 29.44%