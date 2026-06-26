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TDV: ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF
TDV exchange rate has changed by 0.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 103.26 and at a high of 104.13.
Follow ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TDV News
- The AI Capex Waterfall Is Raining Future Dividends
- August Perspective
- Markets Rebound After Fed-Induced Rout
- AI Capex Hits A Tipping Point As Investors Demand More Corporate Discipline
- Retail Stays Bullish On Hyperscalers Ahead Of Earnings
- Above The Noise: Look Beyond AI Pullback
- TDV: An AI-Driven Dividend Growth ETF Emerges (BATS:TDV)
- Earnings, Earnings, Earnings Are What Matter Most
- Why Market Momentum May Tell What’s Next For The AI Trade
- Q3 2026 Equity Perspectives - Navigating Hype, Concentration, And Hidden Risk
- Tech Staying In Neutral
- This Week's Market Wrap: AI Shakeup, Earnings, And Renewed Oil Shock
- Correlated Market Psychology: PMI And Retail Money Funds
- Equity Outlook Q3 2026: Broadening Earnings Growth Meets Elevated Volatility
- Know What You Own: Joe Amato On AI Rally, Mega-Cap IPOs, And Hidden Risk In Passive
- Is ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) a Strong ETF Right Now?
- Markets Appear To Be Shaking Off Mideast Conflict
- Why Tech Investors Are Reevaluating AI Investments
- Jim Bianco On The 'AI Economy,' Inflation And What's Next
- Equity Outlook: AI Enthusiasm Leaves Little Margin For Error
- Case For A Healthy Market Rotation Vs. A Tech Bubble
- The Strait Is Open. What's Next For Markets?
- Thematic Equity Investing In A World Of Disruption And Realignment
- A Sturdier Foundation For Uncertain Markets
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TDV stock price today?
ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock is priced at 103.97 today. It trades within 103.26 - 104.13, yesterday's close was 103.00, and trading volume reached 32. The live price chart of TDV shows these updates.
Does ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock pay dividends?
ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF is currently valued at 103.97. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 25.54% and USD. View the chart live to track TDV movements.
How to buy TDV stock?
You can buy ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF shares at the current price of 103.97. Orders are usually placed near 103.97 or 104.27, while 32 and 0.69% show market activity. Follow TDV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TDV stock?
Investing in ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF involves considering the yearly range 81.65 - 106.55 and current price 103.97. Many compare 4.94% and 16.61% before placing orders at 103.97 or 104.27. Explore the TDV price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF in the past year was 106.55. Within 81.65 - 106.55, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 103.00 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF (TDV) over the year was 81.65. Comparing it with the current 103.97 and 81.65 - 106.55 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TDV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TDV stock split?
ProShares S&P Technology Dividend Aristocrats ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 103.00, and 25.54% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 103.00
- Open
- 103.26
- Bid
- 103.97
- Ask
- 104.27
- Low
- 103.26
- High
- 104.13
- Volume
- 32
- Daily Change
- 0.94%
- Month Change
- 4.94%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.61%
- Year Change
- 25.54%