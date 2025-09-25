QuotesSections
Currencies / TDTF
Back to US Stock Market

TDTF: FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

23.32 USD 0.03 (0.13%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TDTF exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.31 and at a high of 23.34.

Follow FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TDTF News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TDTF stock price today?

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock is priced at 23.32 today. It trades within 23.31 - 23.34, yesterday's close was 23.29, and trading volume reached 164. The live price chart of TDTF shows these updates.

Does FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock pay dividends?

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund is currently valued at 23.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.87% and USD. View the chart live to track TDTF movements.

How to buy TDTF stock?

You can buy FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund shares at the current price of 23.32. Orders are usually placed near 23.32 or 23.62, while 164 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow TDTF updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TDTF stock?

Investing in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 22.93 - 24.48 and current price 23.32. Many compare 0.17% and -4.11% before placing orders at 23.32 or 23.62. Explore the TDTF price chart live with daily changes.

What are FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock highest prices?

The highest price of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the past year was 24.48. Within 22.93 - 24.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund performance using the live chart.

What are FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) over the year was 22.93. Comparing it with the current 23.32 and 22.93 - 24.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TDTF moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TDTF stock split?

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.29, and -3.87% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
23.31 23.34
Year Range
22.93 24.48
Previous Close
23.29
Open
23.34
Bid
23.32
Ask
23.62
Low
23.31
High
23.34
Volume
164
Daily Change
0.13%
Month Change
0.17%
6 Months Change
-4.11%
Year Change
-3.87%
08 August, Saturday
16:45
USD
Fed Governor Bowman Speech
Act
Fcst
Prev