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TDTF: FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund
TDTF exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 23.31 and at a high of 23.34.
Follow FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TDTF News
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- Monthly Macro Monitor: Plus ça Change
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- Compounding Opportunity
- How The Bubble Manipulates Time
- Tax-Loss Pouncing
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Investors & Voters Are In A Sour Mood
- Cyclical Outlook October 2025: Tariffs, Technology, And Transition
- Fixed-Income Outlook: 6 Strategies For Harvest Time
- How Does The Federal Reserve Set Interest Rates?
- Weekly Economic Pulse: A Goldilocks Rate Cut
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TDTF stock price today?
FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock is priced at 23.32 today. It trades within 23.31 - 23.34, yesterday's close was 23.29, and trading volume reached 164. The live price chart of TDTF shows these updates.
Does FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock pay dividends?
FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund is currently valued at 23.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.87% and USD. View the chart live to track TDTF movements.
How to buy TDTF stock?
You can buy FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund shares at the current price of 23.32. Orders are usually placed near 23.32 or 23.62, while 164 and -0.09% show market activity. Follow TDTF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TDTF stock?
Investing in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund involves considering the yearly range 22.93 - 24.48 and current price 23.32. Many compare 0.17% and -4.11% before placing orders at 23.32 or 23.62. Explore the TDTF price chart live with daily changes.
What are FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund in the past year was 24.48. Within 22.93 - 24.48, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 23.29 helps spot resistance levels. Track FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund performance using the live chart.
What are FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) over the year was 22.93. Comparing it with the current 23.32 and 22.93 - 24.48 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TDTF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TDTF stock split?
FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 23.29, and -3.87% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 23.29
- Open
- 23.34
- Bid
- 23.32
- Ask
- 23.62
- Low
- 23.31
- High
- 23.34
- Volume
- 164
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 0.17%
- 6 Months Change
- -4.11%
- Year Change
- -3.87%