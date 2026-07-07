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TDF: Templeton Dragon Fund Inc
TDF exchange rate has changed by 1.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.75 and at a high of 11.14.
Follow Templeton Dragon Fund Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TDF News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- China's Politburo Strikes A Supportive Tone But Offers Few Tangible Measures
- Geography, Geopolitics, And Gamesmanship Leave Little Room For Error In Energy Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Bond Yield Breakout
- China's AI Boom Is Powering Its Exports, But Can It Carry The Economy?
- Demand For Consumer Services Has Been Volatile So Far In 2026 Due To Middle East War
- Strong Earnings And A Goldilocks Economy Backstop Markets
- Weekly Commentary: Sloppy
- Opening The Aperture On Global Investing
- Global Economic Outlook: July 2026 - Mid-Year Forecast Update
- A Bottom Is In For U.S.-China Trade
- Fiera Capital Global Asset Allocation - July 2026 Market Update
- Global Goods Trade Falls For Second Month In June As Boost From Inventory Building Fades
- China Slowdown Worse Than Expected On Weak Domestic Demand
- China's Trade Grows At The Fastest Pace Since 2021
- World Markets Watchlist: July 13, 2026
- Weekly Commentary: Currency Pegs And Carry Trades
- 3 Key Questions For China’s Second Half Of 2026
- Moderate Chinese Inflation Won’t Stand In The Way Of A Rate Cut
- Global Employment Falls For Second Month In June Amid Subdued Growth Expectations
- Global PMI Shows Inflation Rates Peaking Amid Lower Oil Prices
- Emerging Markets Show Greater War Resilience To Outpace Advanced Economies
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TDF stock price today?
Templeton Dragon Fund Inc stock is priced at 11.06 today. It trades within 10.75 - 11.14, yesterday's close was 10.91, and trading volume reached 158. The live price chart of TDF shows these updates.
Does Templeton Dragon Fund Inc stock pay dividends?
Templeton Dragon Fund Inc is currently valued at 11.06. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.16% and USD. View the chart live to track TDF movements.
How to buy TDF stock?
You can buy Templeton Dragon Fund Inc shares at the current price of 11.06. Orders are usually placed near 11.06 or 11.36, while 158 and 2.88% show market activity. Follow TDF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TDF stock?
Investing in Templeton Dragon Fund Inc involves considering the yearly range 10.26 - 12.20 and current price 11.06. Many compare 2.22% and -2.90% before placing orders at 11.06 or 11.36. Explore the TDF price chart live with daily changes.
What are Templeton Dragon Fund Inc stock highest prices?
The highest price of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc in the past year was 12.20. Within 10.26 - 12.20, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.91 helps spot resistance levels. Track Templeton Dragon Fund Inc performance using the live chart.
What are Templeton Dragon Fund Inc stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Templeton Dragon Fund Inc (TDF) over the year was 10.26. Comparing it with the current 11.06 and 10.26 - 12.20 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TDF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TDF stock split?
Templeton Dragon Fund Inc has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.91, and -1.16% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.91
- Open
- 10.75
- Bid
- 11.06
- Ask
- 11.36
- Low
- 10.75
- High
- 11.14
- Volume
- 158
- Daily Change
- 1.37%
- Month Change
- 2.22%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.90%
- Year Change
- -1.16%