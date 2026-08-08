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TDAX: TDAQ Lift ETF
TDAX exchange rate has changed by 1.37% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 24.09 and at a high of 24.39.
Follow TDAQ Lift ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TDAX stock price today?
TDAQ Lift ETF stock is priced at 24.35 today. It trades within 24.09 - 24.39, yesterday's close was 24.02, and trading volume reached 79. The live price chart of TDAX shows these updates.
Does TDAQ Lift ETF stock pay dividends?
TDAQ Lift ETF is currently valued at 24.35. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.76% and USD. View the chart live to track TDAX movements.
How to buy TDAX stock?
You can buy TDAQ Lift ETF shares at the current price of 24.35. Orders are usually placed near 24.35 or 24.65, while 79 and 0.29% show market activity. Follow TDAX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TDAX stock?
Investing in TDAQ Lift ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.45 - 27.02 and current price 24.35. Many compare 5.92% and 10.93% before placing orders at 24.35 or 24.65. Explore the TDAX price chart live with daily changes.
What are TDAQ Lift ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of TDAQ Lift ETF in the past year was 27.02. Within 19.45 - 27.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 24.02 helps spot resistance levels. Track TDAQ Lift ETF performance using the live chart.
What are TDAQ Lift ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TDAQ Lift ETF (TDAX) over the year was 19.45. Comparing it with the current 24.35 and 19.45 - 27.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TDAX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TDAX stock split?
TDAQ Lift ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 24.02, and 1.76% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 24.02
- Open
- 24.28
- Bid
- 24.35
- Ask
- 24.65
- Low
- 24.09
- High
- 24.39
- Volume
- 79
- Daily Change
- 1.37%
- Month Change
- 5.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.93%
- Year Change
- 1.76%