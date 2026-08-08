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TDAQ: TappAlpha Innovation 100 Growth & Daily Income ETF
TDAQ exchange rate has changed by 1.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 27.20 and at a high of 27.47.
Follow TappAlpha Innovation 100 Growth & Daily Income ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TDAQ stock price today?
TappAlpha Innovation 100 Growth & Daily Income ETF stock is priced at 27.44 today. It trades within 27.20 - 27.47, yesterday's close was 27.12, and trading volume reached 767. The live price chart of TDAQ shows these updates.
Does TappAlpha Innovation 100 Growth & Daily Income ETF stock pay dividends?
TappAlpha Innovation 100 Growth & Daily Income ETF is currently valued at 27.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.51% and USD. View the chart live to track TDAQ movements.
How to buy TDAQ stock?
You can buy TappAlpha Innovation 100 Growth & Daily Income ETF shares at the current price of 27.44. Orders are usually placed near 27.44 or 27.74, while 767 and 0.22% show market activity. Follow TDAQ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TDAQ stock?
Investing in TappAlpha Innovation 100 Growth & Daily Income ETF involves considering the yearly range 22.70 - 29.35 and current price 27.44. Many compare 3.59% and 10.42% before placing orders at 27.44 or 27.74. Explore the TDAQ price chart live with daily changes.
What are TappAlpha Innovation 100 Growth & Daily Income ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of TappAlpha Innovation 100 Growth & Daily Income ETF in the past year was 29.35. Within 22.70 - 29.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 27.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track TappAlpha Innovation 100 Growth & Daily Income ETF performance using the live chart.
What are TappAlpha Innovation 100 Growth & Daily Income ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of TappAlpha Innovation 100 Growth & Daily Income ETF (TDAQ) over the year was 22.70. Comparing it with the current 27.44 and 22.70 - 29.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TDAQ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TDAQ stock split?
TappAlpha Innovation 100 Growth & Daily Income ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 27.12, and 10.51% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 27.12
- Open
- 27.38
- Bid
- 27.44
- Ask
- 27.74
- Low
- 27.20
- High
- 27.47
- Volume
- 767
- Daily Change
- 1.18%
- Month Change
- 3.59%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.42%
- Year Change
- 10.51%