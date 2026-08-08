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TCPB: Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF
TCPB exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.10 and at a high of 50.17.
Follow Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TCPB stock price today?
Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF stock is priced at 50.10 today. It trades within 50.10 - 50.17, yesterday's close was 50.05, and trading volume reached 35. The live price chart of TCPB shows these updates.
Does Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF is currently valued at 50.10. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.19% and USD. View the chart live to track TCPB movements.
How to buy TCPB stock?
You can buy Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF shares at the current price of 50.10. Orders are usually placed near 50.10 or 50.40, while 35 and -0.12% show market activity. Follow TCPB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TCPB stock?
Investing in Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.73 - 51.96 and current price 50.10. Many compare 0.28% and -3.01% before placing orders at 50.10 or 50.40. Explore the TCPB price chart live with daily changes.
What are Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF in the past year was 51.96. Within 49.73 - 51.96, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF (TCPB) over the year was 49.73. Comparing it with the current 50.10 and 49.73 - 51.96 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TCPB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TCPB stock split?
Thrivent Core Plus Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.05, and -3.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.05
- Open
- 50.16
- Bid
- 50.10
- Ask
- 50.40
- Low
- 50.10
- High
- 50.17
- Volume
- 35
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.28%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.01%
- Year Change
- -3.19%