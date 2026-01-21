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TCHP: T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF
TCHP exchange rate has changed by 0.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.26 and at a high of 51.59.
Follow T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TCHP News
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- Factor And Style Risk: Taming The Hidden Hazard To Core Equity Returns
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TCHP stock price today?
T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock is priced at 51.55 today. It trades within 51.26 - 51.59, yesterday's close was 51.12, and trading volume reached 135. The live price chart of TCHP shows these updates.
Does T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF is currently valued at 51.55. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 10.81% and USD. View the chart live to track TCHP movements.
How to buy TCHP stock?
You can buy T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF shares at the current price of 51.55. Orders are usually placed near 51.55 or 51.85, while 135 and 0.37% show market activity. Follow TCHP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TCHP stock?
Investing in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 42.25 - 53.26 and current price 51.55. Many compare 5.23% and 11.68% before placing orders at 51.55 or 51.85. Explore the TCHP price chart live with daily changes.
What are T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the past year was 53.26. Within 42.25 - 53.26, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 51.12 helps spot resistance levels. Track T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) over the year was 42.25. Comparing it with the current 51.55 and 42.25 - 53.26 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TCHP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TCHP stock split?
T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 51.12, and 10.81% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 51.12
- Open
- 51.36
- Bid
- 51.55
- Ask
- 51.85
- Low
- 51.26
- High
- 51.59
- Volume
- 135
- Daily Change
- 0.84%
- Month Change
- 5.23%
- 6 Months Change
- 11.68%
- Year Change
- 10.81%