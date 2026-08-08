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TCAI: Tortoise AI Infrastructure ETF
TCAI exchange rate has changed by 0.94% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 45.82 and at a high of 47.58.
Follow Tortoise AI Infrastructure ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TCAI stock price today?
Tortoise AI Infrastructure ETF stock is priced at 47.32 today. It trades within 45.82 - 47.58, yesterday's close was 46.88, and trading volume reached 122. The live price chart of TCAI shows these updates.
Does Tortoise AI Infrastructure ETF stock pay dividends?
Tortoise AI Infrastructure ETF is currently valued at 47.32. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 86.41% and USD. View the chart live to track TCAI movements.
How to buy TCAI stock?
You can buy Tortoise AI Infrastructure ETF shares at the current price of 47.32. Orders are usually placed near 47.32 or 47.62, while 122 and -0.55% show market activity. Follow TCAI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TCAI stock?
Investing in Tortoise AI Infrastructure ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.38 - 58.62 and current price 47.32. Many compare 4.92% and 27.24% before placing orders at 47.32 or 47.62. Explore the TCAI price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tortoise AI Infrastructure ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tortoise AI Infrastructure ETF in the past year was 58.62. Within 25.38 - 58.62, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.88 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tortoise AI Infrastructure ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Tortoise AI Infrastructure ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tortoise AI Infrastructure ETF (TCAI) over the year was 25.38. Comparing it with the current 47.32 and 25.38 - 58.62 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TCAI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TCAI stock split?
Tortoise AI Infrastructure ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.88, and 86.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.88
- Open
- 47.58
- Bid
- 47.32
- Ask
- 47.62
- Low
- 45.82
- High
- 47.58
- Volume
- 122
- Daily Change
- 0.94%
- Month Change
- 4.92%
- 6 Months Change
- 27.24%
- Year Change
- 86.41%