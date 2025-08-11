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TCAF: T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Capital A
TCAF exchange rate has changed by 0.28% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.77 and at a high of 42.96.
Follow T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Capital A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TCAF News
- TCAF: A Few Factor Improvements Since April, Yet Outperformance Still Unlikely, Hold(TCAF)
- A veteran investor is kicking Tesla out of the ‘Magnificent Seven’ — replacing it with this tech giant
- Two Best Active ETFs to Consider in Today’s Choppy Market - TipRanks.com
- TCAF: I Remain A Skeptic Owing To Mostly Disappointing Performance, Factor Mix
- TCAF: Actively Managed Large-Cap Fund Not Yet Pulling Its Weight (NYSEARCA:TCAF)
- Becton, Dickinson Wins FDA Clearance For Next-Gen Breast Biopsy Device, Launch Set For 2026 - Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX)
- TCAF: Ride The Upside, Dodge The Downside (NYSEARCA:TCAF)
- CGDV: All You Need To Know About This Actively-Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)
- Model Asset Allocation Update (August 2025)
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TCAF stock price today?
T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Capital A stock is priced at 42.88 today. It trades within 42.77 - 42.96, yesterday's close was 42.76, and trading volume reached 616. The live price chart of TCAF shows these updates.
Does T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Capital A stock pay dividends?
T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Capital A is currently valued at 42.88. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.96% and USD. View the chart live to track TCAF movements.
How to buy TCAF stock?
You can buy T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Capital A shares at the current price of 42.88. Orders are usually placed near 42.88 or 43.18, while 616 and -0.16% show market activity. Follow TCAF updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TCAF stock?
Investing in T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Capital A involves considering the yearly range 34.43 - 43.02 and current price 42.88. Many compare 3.00% and 15.02% before placing orders at 42.88 or 43.18. Explore the TCAF price chart live with daily changes.
What are T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Capital A stock highest prices?
The highest price of T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Capital A in the past year was 43.02. Within 34.43 - 43.02, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 42.76 helps spot resistance levels. Track T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Capital A performance using the live chart.
What are T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Capital A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Capital A (TCAF) over the year was 34.43. Comparing it with the current 42.88 and 34.43 - 43.02 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TCAF moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TCAF stock split?
T. Rowe Price Exchange-Traded Funds Inc T. Rowe Price Capital A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 42.76, and 14.96% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 42.76
- Open
- 42.95
- Bid
- 42.88
- Ask
- 43.18
- Low
- 42.77
- High
- 42.96
- Volume
- 616
- Daily Change
- 0.28%
- Month Change
- 3.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.02%
- Year Change
- 14.96%