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TBXU: Direxion Daily Biotech Top 5 Bull 2X ETF
TBXU exchange rate has changed by 2.62% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 36.29 and at a high of 36.55.
Follow Direxion Daily Biotech Top 5 Bull 2X ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TBXU stock price today?
Direxion Daily Biotech Top 5 Bull 2X ETF stock is priced at 36.45 today. It trades within 36.29 - 36.55, yesterday's close was 35.52, and trading volume reached 6. The live price chart of TBXU shows these updates.
Does Direxion Daily Biotech Top 5 Bull 2X ETF stock pay dividends?
Direxion Daily Biotech Top 5 Bull 2X ETF is currently valued at 36.45. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 37.55% and USD. View the chart live to track TBXU movements.
How to buy TBXU stock?
You can buy Direxion Daily Biotech Top 5 Bull 2X ETF shares at the current price of 36.45. Orders are usually placed near 36.45 or 36.75, while 6 and 0.44% show market activity. Follow TBXU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TBXU stock?
Investing in Direxion Daily Biotech Top 5 Bull 2X ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.88 - 38.11 and current price 36.45. Many compare 5.47% and 1.00% before placing orders at 36.45 or 36.75. Explore the TBXU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Direxion Daily Biotech Top 5 Bull 2X ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Direxion Daily Biotech Top 5 Bull 2X ETF in the past year was 38.11. Within 25.88 - 38.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Direxion Daily Biotech Top 5 Bull 2X ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Direxion Daily Biotech Top 5 Bull 2X ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Direxion Daily Biotech Top 5 Bull 2X ETF (TBXU) over the year was 25.88. Comparing it with the current 36.45 and 25.88 - 38.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TBXU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TBXU stock split?
Direxion Daily Biotech Top 5 Bull 2X ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.52, and 37.55% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.52
- Open
- 36.29
- Bid
- 36.45
- Ask
- 36.75
- Low
- 36.29
- High
- 36.55
- Volume
- 6
- Daily Change
- 2.62%
- Month Change
- 5.47%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.00%
- Year Change
- 37.55%