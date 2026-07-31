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TBX: ProShares Short 7 10 Year Treasury
TBX exchange rate has changed by -0.14% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 28.69 and at a high of 28.74.
Follow ProShares Short 7 10 Year Treasury dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TBX News
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- Rate Hikes Are A Plus For Banks, With An Asterisk
- 4 Themes For Fixed Income: The Themes Driving Bond Markets
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
- Why US-Japan Joint Intervention To Prop Up The Yen? Fear Of Treasury Yields Blowing Out.
- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- New Month Kicks Off On The Upside
- More Unbelievable
- Bonds In Your Portfolio: Why Ditching Them Is The Wrong Move
- CIO Weekly: The Rising Threat Of Real Yields
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Weekly Market Pulse: Warsh Is Off To A Good Start
- Treasury Yields Snapshot: July 31, 2026
- Red-Hot Inflation, (Inflation-Adjusted) Strong Domestic Private Sector Demand Marks Q2 GDP
- The Federal Reserve: A Question Of Credibility
- The Bond Vigilantes Come For Kevin
- A Swing And A Miss
- Why Markets May Be Second-Guessing The U.S. Fed
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- July FOMC Meeting: A Cautious Hold With Credibility Implications
- Chart Of The Day: The 'No Confidence' Trade - And What Comes Next
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TBX stock price today?
ProShares Short 7 10 Year Treasury stock is priced at 28.73 today. It trades within 28.69 - 28.74, yesterday's close was 28.77, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of TBX shows these updates.
Does ProShares Short 7 10 Year Treasury stock pay dividends?
ProShares Short 7 10 Year Treasury is currently valued at 28.73. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.48% and USD. View the chart live to track TBX movements.
How to buy TBX stock?
You can buy ProShares Short 7 10 Year Treasury shares at the current price of 28.73. Orders are usually placed near 28.73 or 29.03, while 9 and 0.14% show market activity. Follow TBX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TBX stock?
Investing in ProShares Short 7 10 Year Treasury involves considering the yearly range 27.43 - 28.92 and current price 28.73. Many compare -0.42% and 4.32% before placing orders at 28.73 or 29.03. Explore the TBX price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares Short 7 10 Year Treasury stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares Short 7 10 Year Treasury in the past year was 28.92. Within 27.43 - 28.92, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 28.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares Short 7 10 Year Treasury performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares Short 7 10 Year Treasury stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares Short 7 10 Year Treasury (TBX) over the year was 27.43. Comparing it with the current 28.73 and 27.43 - 28.92 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TBX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TBX stock split?
ProShares Short 7 10 Year Treasury has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 28.77, and 1.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 28.77
- Open
- 28.69
- Bid
- 28.73
- Ask
- 29.03
- Low
- 28.69
- High
- 28.74
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- -0.14%
- Month Change
- -0.42%
- 6 Months Change
- 4.32%
- Year Change
- 1.48%