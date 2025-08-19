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TBUX: T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF
TBUX exchange rate has changed by 0.02% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 49.83 and at a high of 49.85.
Follow T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TBUX News
- Beating Treasuries With Minimal Risk: Why ICSH Remains A 'Buy' (BATS:ICSH)
- U.S. Money Markets: Circumstances Augur For Terming Out
- How Does Debt Move Through The Global Financial System?
- TBUX: In An Uncertain World, This Fund Continues To Deliver (NYSEARCA:TBUX)
- Income Investing In 2026: Balancing Bonds, Small Caps, And MLPs
- GSST: A Decent Source Of Income For 2026 (BATS:GSST)
- Rates Spark: The Drama Is In The Plumbing
- Rates Spark: Fed And ECB In A Good Place
- Fixed-Income Outlook: 6 Strategies For Harvest Time
- U.S. Money Markets: Stability In Bank Reserves, But Changes Are Coming
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TBUX stock price today?
T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock is priced at 49.84 today. It trades within 49.83 - 49.85, yesterday's close was 49.83, and trading volume reached 365. The live price chart of TBUX shows these updates.
Does T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF is currently valued at 49.84. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.08% and USD. View the chart live to track TBUX movements.
How to buy TBUX stock?
You can buy T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF shares at the current price of 49.84. Orders are usually placed near 49.84 or 50.14, while 365 and 0.02% show market activity. Follow TBUX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TBUX stock?
Investing in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 49.64 - 50.11 and current price 49.84. Many compare 0.14% and 0.02% before placing orders at 49.84 or 50.14. Explore the TBUX price chart live with daily changes.
What are T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the past year was 50.11. Within 49.64 - 50.11, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 49.83 helps spot resistance levels. Track T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) over the year was 49.64. Comparing it with the current 49.84 and 49.64 - 50.11 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TBUX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TBUX stock split?
T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 49.83, and 0.08% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 49.83
- Open
- 49.83
- Bid
- 49.84
- Ask
- 50.14
- Low
- 49.83
- High
- 49.85
- Volume
- 365
- Daily Change
- 0.02%
- Month Change
- 0.14%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.02%
- Year Change
- 0.08%