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TBT: ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20 Year Treasury
TBT exchange rate has changed by -0.18% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 37.57 and at a high of 38.00.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20 Year Treasury dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
TBT News
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- The Credit Market Lens: Still Buying America
- New Month Kicks Off On The Upside
- More Unbelievable
- Bonds In Your Portfolio: Why Ditching Them Is The Wrong Move
- CIO Weekly: The Rising Threat Of Real Yields
- Rates Spark: Rates Are Seeking New Levels To Settle
- Weekly Market Pulse: Warsh Is Off To A Good Start
- Treasury Yields Snapshot: July 31, 2026
- Red-Hot Inflation, (Inflation-Adjusted) Strong Domestic Private Sector Demand Marks Q2 GDP
- The Federal Reserve: A Question Of Credibility
- The Bond Vigilantes Come For Kevin
- A Swing And A Miss
- Why Markets May Be Second-Guessing The U.S. Fed
- The Resilient Rally: Can Markets Continue To Climb Amid Uncertainty?
- July FOMC Meeting: A Cautious Hold With Credibility Implications
- Most Investors Are Missing This Simple Strategy to Minimize Risk and Maximize Returns
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TBT stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20 Year Treasury stock is priced at 37.82 today. It trades within 37.57 - 38.00, yesterday's close was 37.89, and trading volume reached 300. The live price chart of TBT shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20 Year Treasury stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20 Year Treasury is currently valued at 37.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 2.41% and USD. View the chart live to track TBT movements.
How to buy TBT stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20 Year Treasury shares at the current price of 37.82. Orders are usually placed near 37.82 or 38.12, while 300 and 0.45% show market activity. Follow TBT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TBT stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20 Year Treasury involves considering the yearly range 31.68 - 38.80 and current price 37.82. Many compare -0.99% and 15.87% before placing orders at 37.82 or 38.12. Explore the TBT price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20 Year Treasury stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20 Year Treasury in the past year was 38.80. Within 31.68 - 38.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 37.89 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20 Year Treasury performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20 Year Treasury stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20 Year Treasury (TBT) over the year was 31.68. Comparing it with the current 37.82 and 31.68 - 38.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TBT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TBT stock split?
ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20 Year Treasury has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 37.89, and 2.41% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 37.89
- Open
- 37.65
- Bid
- 37.82
- Ask
- 38.12
- Low
- 37.57
- High
- 38.00
- Volume
- 300
- Daily Change
- -0.18%
- Month Change
- -0.99%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.87%
- Year Change
- 2.41%