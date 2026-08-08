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TBLU: Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund
TBLU exchange rate has changed by 0.53% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 53.05 and at a high of 53.05.
Follow Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TBLU stock price today?
Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund stock is priced at 53.05 today. It trades within 53.05 - 53.05, yesterday's close was 52.77, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of TBLU shows these updates.
Does Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund stock pay dividends?
Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund is currently valued at 53.05. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -4.38% and USD. View the chart live to track TBLU movements.
How to buy TBLU stock?
You can buy Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund shares at the current price of 53.05. Orders are usually placed near 53.05 or 53.35, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TBLU updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TBLU stock?
Investing in Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund involves considering the yearly range 49.08 - 55.88 and current price 53.05. Many compare 2.39% and -3.94% before placing orders at 53.05 or 53.35. Explore the TBLU price chart live with daily changes.
What are Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund in the past year was 55.88. Within 49.08 - 55.88, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.77 helps spot resistance levels. Track Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund performance using the live chart.
What are Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund (TBLU) over the year was 49.08. Comparing it with the current 53.05 and 49.08 - 55.88 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TBLU moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TBLU stock split?
Tortoise Global Water ESG Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.77, and -4.38% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.77
- Open
- 53.05
- Bid
- 53.05
- Ask
- 53.35
- Low
- 53.05
- High
- 53.05
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- 0.53%
- Month Change
- 2.39%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.94%
- Year Change
- -4.38%