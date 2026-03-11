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TBBB: BBB Foods Inc Class A

40.79 USD 0.10 (0.25%)
Sector: Consumer Defensive Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TBBB exchange rate has changed by 0.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 40.31 and at a high of 41.05.

Follow BBB Foods Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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TBBB News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is TBBB stock price today?

BBB Foods Inc Class A stock is priced at 40.79 today. It trades within 40.31 - 41.05, yesterday's close was 40.69, and trading volume reached 554. The live price chart of TBBB shows these updates.

Does BBB Foods Inc Class A stock pay dividends?

BBB Foods Inc Class A is currently valued at 40.79. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 52.43% and USD. View the chart live to track TBBB movements.

How to buy TBBB stock?

You can buy BBB Foods Inc Class A shares at the current price of 40.79. Orders are usually placed near 40.79 or 41.09, while 554 and 0.20% show market activity. Follow TBBB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into TBBB stock?

Investing in BBB Foods Inc Class A involves considering the yearly range 23.82 - 44.43 and current price 40.79. Many compare -1.95% and 13.43% before placing orders at 40.79 or 41.09. Explore the TBBB price chart live with daily changes.

What are BBB Foods Inc Class A stock highest prices?

The highest price of BBB Foods Inc Class A in the past year was 44.43. Within 23.82 - 44.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 40.69 helps spot resistance levels. Track BBB Foods Inc Class A performance using the live chart.

What are BBB Foods Inc Class A stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of BBB Foods Inc Class A (TBBB) over the year was 23.82. Comparing it with the current 40.79 and 23.82 - 44.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TBBB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did TBBB stock split?

BBB Foods Inc Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 40.69, and 52.43% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
40.31 41.05
Year Range
23.82 44.43
Previous Close
40.69
Open
40.71
Bid
40.79
Ask
41.09
Low
40.31
High
41.05
Volume
554
Daily Change
0.25%
Month Change
-1.95%
6 Months Change
13.43%
Year Change
52.43%
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