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TAXT: Northern Trust Tax-Exempt Bond ETF
TAXT exchange rate has changed by -0.04% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 50.94 and at a high of 50.94.
Follow Northern Trust Tax-Exempt Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is TAXT stock price today?
Northern Trust Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock is priced at 50.94 today. It trades within 50.94 - 50.94, yesterday's close was 50.96, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of TAXT shows these updates.
Does Northern Trust Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
Northern Trust Tax-Exempt Bond ETF is currently valued at 50.94. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.60% and USD. View the chart live to track TAXT movements.
How to buy TAXT stock?
You can buy Northern Trust Tax-Exempt Bond ETF shares at the current price of 50.94. Orders are usually placed near 50.94 or 51.24, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow TAXT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TAXT stock?
Investing in Northern Trust Tax-Exempt Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 50.14 - 52.35 and current price 50.94. Many compare 0.00% and -2.30% before placing orders at 50.94 or 51.24. Explore the TAXT price chart live with daily changes.
What are Northern Trust Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Northern Trust Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the past year was 52.35. Within 50.14 - 52.35, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 50.96 helps spot resistance levels. Track Northern Trust Tax-Exempt Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Northern Trust Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Northern Trust Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (TAXT) over the year was 50.14. Comparing it with the current 50.94 and 50.14 - 52.35 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TAXT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TAXT stock split?
Northern Trust Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 50.96, and 1.60% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 50.96
- Open
- 50.94
- Bid
- 50.94
- Ask
- 51.24
- Low
- 50.94
- High
- 50.94
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.04%
- Month Change
- 0.00%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.30%
- Year Change
- 1.60%