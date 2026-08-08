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TARK: AXS 2X Innovation ETF
TARK exchange rate has changed by 10.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 42.66 and at a high of 45.20.
Follow AXS 2X Innovation ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TARK stock price today?
AXS 2X Innovation ETF stock is priced at 45.20 today. It trades within 42.66 - 45.20, yesterday's close was 41.07, and trading volume reached 25. The live price chart of TARK shows these updates.
Does AXS 2X Innovation ETF stock pay dividends?
AXS 2X Innovation ETF is currently valued at 45.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.40% and USD. View the chart live to track TARK movements.
How to buy TARK stock?
You can buy AXS 2X Innovation ETF shares at the current price of 45.20. Orders are usually placed near 45.20 or 45.50, while 25 and 5.12% show market activity. Follow TARK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TARK stock?
Investing in AXS 2X Innovation ETF involves considering the yearly range 30.70 - 51.83 and current price 45.20. Many compare 24.52% and 14.31% before placing orders at 45.20 or 45.50. Explore the TARK price chart live with daily changes.
What are AXS 2X Innovation ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AXS 2X Innovation ETF in the past year was 51.83. Within 30.70 - 51.83, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 41.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track AXS 2X Innovation ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AXS 2X Innovation ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AXS 2X Innovation ETF (TARK) over the year was 30.70. Comparing it with the current 45.20 and 30.70 - 51.83 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TARK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TARK stock split?
AXS 2X Innovation ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 41.07, and 13.40% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 41.07
- Open
- 43.00
- Bid
- 45.20
- Ask
- 45.50
- Low
- 42.66
- High
- 45.20
- Volume
- 25
- Daily Change
- 10.06%
- Month Change
- 24.52%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.31%
- Year Change
- 13.40%