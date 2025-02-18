QuotesSections
Currencies / TALKW
Back to US Stock Market

TALKW: Talkspace Inc - Warrant

0.0781 USD 0.0021 (2.76%)
Sector: Healthcare Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

TALKW exchange rate has changed by 2.76% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 0.0660 and at a high of 0.0840.

Follow Talkspace Inc - Warrant dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

TALKW News

Daily Range
0.0660 0.0840
Year Range
0.0499 0.2700
Previous Close
0.0760
Open
0.0705
Bid
0.0781
Ask
0.0811
Low
0.0660
High
0.0840
Volume
4
Daily Change
2.76%
Month Change
-7.02%
6 Months Change
-21.11%
Year Change
10.47%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
Housing Starts
Act
Fcst
1.322 M
Prev
1.428 M
12:30
USD
Building Permits
Act
Fcst
1.394 M
Prev
1.354 M
12:30
USD
Housing Starts m/m
Act
Fcst
-6.4%
Prev
5.2%
14:30
USD
EIA Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
-1.708 M
Prev
3.939 M
14:30
USD
EIA Cushing Crude Oil Stocks Change
Act
Fcst
0.154 M
Prev
-0.365 M
18:00
USD
FOMC Statement
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
FOMC Economic Projections
Act
Fcst
Prev
18:00
USD
Fed Interest Rate Decision
Act
Fcst
Prev
4.50%
18:30
USD
FOMC Press Conference
Act
Fcst
Prev