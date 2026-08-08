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TAFM: AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF
TAFM exchange rate has changed by 0.32% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.20 and at a high of 25.25.
Follow AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is TAFM stock price today?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF stock is priced at 25.25 today. It trades within 25.20 - 25.25, yesterday's close was 25.17, and trading volume reached 369. The live price chart of TAFM shows these updates.
Does AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF stock pay dividends?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF is currently valued at 25.25. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.13% and USD. View the chart live to track TAFM movements.
How to buy TAFM stock?
You can buy AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF shares at the current price of 25.25. Orders are usually placed near 25.25 or 25.55, while 369 and 0.12% show market activity. Follow TAFM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into TAFM stock?
Investing in AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.09 - 25.93 and current price 25.25. Many compare 0.56% and -2.13% before placing orders at 25.25 or 25.55. Explore the TAFM price chart live with daily changes.
What are AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF in the past year was 25.93. Within 25.09 - 25.93, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 25.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF (TAFM) over the year was 25.09. Comparing it with the current 25.25 and 25.09 - 25.93 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch TAFM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did TAFM stock split?
AB Active ETFs Inc AB Tax-Aware Intermediate Municipal ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 25.17, and -2.13% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 25.17
- Open
- 25.22
- Bid
- 25.25
- Ask
- 25.55
- Low
- 25.20
- High
- 25.25
- Volume
- 369
- Daily Change
- 0.32%
- Month Change
- 0.56%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.13%
- Year Change
- -2.13%