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SZK: ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples
SZK exchange rate has changed by -0.09% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 21.09 and at a high of 21.09.
Follow ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is SZK stock price today?
ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples stock is priced at 21.09 today. It trades within 21.09 - 21.09, yesterday's close was 21.11, and trading volume reached 1. The live price chart of SZK shows these updates.
Does ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples stock pay dividends?
ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples is currently valued at 21.09. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 73.72% and USD. View the chart live to track SZK movements.
How to buy SZK stock?
You can buy ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples shares at the current price of 21.09. Orders are usually placed near 21.09 or 21.39, while 1 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SZK updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SZK stock?
Investing in ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples involves considering the yearly range 9.20 - 23.19 and current price 21.09. Many compare -0.09% and 117.65% before placing orders at 21.09 or 21.39. Explore the SZK price chart live with daily changes.
What are ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples stock highest prices?
The highest price of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples in the past year was 23.19. Within 9.20 - 23.19, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 21.11 helps spot resistance levels. Track ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples performance using the live chart.
What are ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples (SZK) over the year was 9.20. Comparing it with the current 21.09 and 9.20 - 23.19 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SZK moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SZK stock split?
ProShares UltraShort Consumer Staples has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 21.11, and 73.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 21.11
- Open
- 21.09
- Bid
- 21.09
- Ask
- 21.39
- Low
- 21.09
- High
- 21.09
- Volume
- 1
- Daily Change
- -0.09%
- Month Change
- -0.09%
- 6 Months Change
- 117.65%
- Year Change
- 73.72%