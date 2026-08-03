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SYLD: Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF
SYLD exchange rate has changed by 0.75% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 84.27 and at a high of 85.09.
Follow Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SYLD News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- U.S. Government Borrows $800B In 3 Months
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Household Survey Shows 1.8M Jobs Lost In 2026 So Far
- The Big Four Recession Indicators: Employment
- S&P 500 Snapshot: Index Wraps Up Best Week Since April With Record Close
- Employment Report: 23K Jobs Shed In July, Worse Than Expected
- Caution Ahead: Average 3-Month Jobs Prints At Just 20,000 And The JPY Needed A Bailout
- July Jobs Report: Payrolls Turn Negative As The Labor Force Keeps Shrinking (SPX)
- Surprise U.S. Job Weakness Casts Serious Doubt On Fed Rate Hikes
- Why The Weak July Jobs Report Gives Bulls A New Reason To Cheer
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- U.S. Service Sector Remains Robust, But Hiring Weakness Persists
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- Median Household Income In June 2026
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- AI Investment Boosted U.S. Q2 Growth - But The Import Offset Runs Far Wider Than AI
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Dead Cat Bounce > Last Chance - Weekly Blog # 952
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SYLD stock price today?
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock is priced at 85.04 today. It trades within 84.27 - 85.09, yesterday's close was 84.41, and trading volume reached 98. The live price chart of SYLD shows these updates.
Does Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock pay dividends?
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF is currently valued at 85.04. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.50% and USD. View the chart live to track SYLD movements.
How to buy SYLD stock?
You can buy Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF shares at the current price of 85.04. Orders are usually placed near 85.04 or 85.34, while 98 and 0.85% show market activity. Follow SYLD updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SYLD stock?
Investing in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF involves considering the yearly range 65.26 - 85.43 and current price 85.04. Many compare 1.37% and 12.29% before placing orders at 85.04 or 85.34. Explore the SYLD price chart live with daily changes.
What are Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the past year was 85.43. Within 65.26 - 85.43, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 84.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) over the year was 65.26. Comparing it with the current 85.04 and 65.26 - 85.43 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SYLD moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SYLD stock split?
Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 84.41, and 23.50% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 84.41
- Open
- 84.32
- Bid
- 85.04
- Ask
- 85.34
- Low
- 84.27
- High
- 85.09
- Volume
- 98
- Daily Change
- 0.75%
- Month Change
- 1.37%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.29%
- Year Change
- 23.50%