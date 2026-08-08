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SYFI: AB Short Duration High Yield ETF
SYFI exchange rate has changed by 0.20% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 35.63 and at a high of 35.67.
Follow AB Short Duration High Yield ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SYFI stock price today?
AB Short Duration High Yield ETF stock is priced at 35.65 today. It trades within 35.63 - 35.67, yesterday's close was 35.58, and trading volume reached 86. The live price chart of SYFI shows these updates.
Does AB Short Duration High Yield ETF stock pay dividends?
AB Short Duration High Yield ETF is currently valued at 35.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.82% and USD. View the chart live to track SYFI movements.
How to buy SYFI stock?
You can buy AB Short Duration High Yield ETF shares at the current price of 35.65. Orders are usually placed near 35.65 or 35.95, while 86 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow SYFI updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SYFI stock?
Investing in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF involves considering the yearly range 35.11 - 36.03 and current price 35.65. Many compare 0.39% and 0.06% before placing orders at 35.65 or 35.95. Explore the SYFI price chart live with daily changes.
What are AB Short Duration High Yield ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the past year was 36.03. Within 35.11 - 36.03, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 35.58 helps spot resistance levels. Track AB Short Duration High Yield ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AB Short Duration High Yield ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) over the year was 35.11. Comparing it with the current 35.65 and 35.11 - 36.03 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SYFI moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SYFI stock split?
AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 35.58, and -0.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 35.58
- Open
- 35.67
- Bid
- 35.65
- Ask
- 35.95
- Low
- 35.63
- High
- 35.67
- Volume
- 86
- Daily Change
- 0.20%
- Month Change
- 0.39%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.06%
- Year Change
- -0.82%