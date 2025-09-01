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SWZ: Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc (The)
SWZ exchange rate has changed by 0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.95 and at a high of 5.96.
Follow Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc (The) dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SWZ News
- Andrew Dakos, president and CEO of Total Return Securities, buys $30k in SWZ
- Css llc/il sells total return securities fund (swz) shares for $124,845
- Total Return Securities Fund initiates tender offer for 4 million shares
- No Thanks On SWZ Rights Offering (NYSE:SWZ)
- Total Return Securities Fund announces rights offering at 85% of NAV
- CEF Weekly Review: Bulldog Is Back To Financial Engineering
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SWZ stock price today?
Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc (The) stock is priced at 5.96 today. It trades within 5.95 - 5.96, yesterday's close was 5.94, and trading volume reached 16. The live price chart of SWZ shows these updates.
Does Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc (The) stock pay dividends?
Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc (The) is currently valued at 5.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.61% and USD. View the chart live to track SWZ movements.
How to buy SWZ stock?
You can buy Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc (The) shares at the current price of 5.96. Orders are usually placed near 5.96 or 6.26, while 16 and 0.17% show market activity. Follow SWZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SWZ stock?
Investing in Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc (The) involves considering the yearly range 5.84 - 6.21 and current price 5.96. Many compare 1.02% and -2.77% before placing orders at 5.96 or 6.26. Explore the SWZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc (The) stock highest prices?
The highest price of Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc (The) in the past year was 6.21. Within 5.84 - 6.21, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 5.94 helps spot resistance levels. Track Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc (The) performance using the live chart.
What are Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc (The) stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc (The) (SWZ) over the year was 5.84. Comparing it with the current 5.96 and 5.84 - 6.21 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SWZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SWZ stock split?
Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc (The) has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 5.94, and -2.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 5.94
- Open
- 5.95
- Bid
- 5.96
- Ask
- 6.26
- Low
- 5.95
- High
- 5.96
- Volume
- 16
- Daily Change
- 0.34%
- Month Change
- 1.02%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.77%
- Year Change
- -2.61%