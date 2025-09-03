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SWVL: Swvl Holdings Corp - Class A
SWVL exchange rate has changed by -2.84% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 1.37 and at a high of 1.45.
Follow Swvl Holdings Corp - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SWVL News
- Swvl secures $1.5 million healthcare mobility contract in Saudi Arabia
- Swvl stock soars after securing $5.5 million UAE contract
- Swvl secures $5.5 million contract in UAE, expanding mobility services
- Swvl expands with $2.2 million mobility contract in Kuwait
- Swvl and Bank AlJazira partnership reaches 100,000 booking milestone
- Swvl reports 26% revenue growth and profitability in H1 2025
- Swvl Egypt operations return to peak revenue levels after restructuring
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SWVL stock price today?
Swvl Holdings Corp - Class A stock is priced at 1.37 today. It trades within 1.37 - 1.45, yesterday's close was 1.41, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of SWVL shows these updates.
Does Swvl Holdings Corp - Class A stock pay dividends?
Swvl Holdings Corp - Class A is currently valued at 1.37. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -54.93% and USD. View the chart live to track SWVL movements.
How to buy SWVL stock?
You can buy Swvl Holdings Corp - Class A shares at the current price of 1.37. Orders are usually placed near 1.37 or 1.67, while 7 and -0.72% show market activity. Follow SWVL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SWVL stock?
Investing in Swvl Holdings Corp - Class A involves considering the yearly range 1.30 - 3.81 and current price 1.37. Many compare -4.86% and -8.05% before placing orders at 1.37 or 1.67. Explore the SWVL price chart live with daily changes.
What are Swvl Holdings Corp - Class A stock highest prices?
The highest price of Swvl Holdings Corp - Class A in the past year was 3.81. Within 1.30 - 3.81, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 1.41 helps spot resistance levels. Track Swvl Holdings Corp - Class A performance using the live chart.
What are Swvl Holdings Corp - Class A stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Swvl Holdings Corp - Class A (SWVL) over the year was 1.30. Comparing it with the current 1.37 and 1.30 - 3.81 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SWVL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SWVL stock split?
Swvl Holdings Corp - Class A has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 1.41, and -54.93% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 1.41
- Open
- 1.38
- Bid
- 1.37
- Ask
- 1.67
- Low
- 1.37
- High
- 1.45
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- -2.84%
- Month Change
- -4.86%
- 6 Months Change
- -8.05%
- Year Change
- -54.93%