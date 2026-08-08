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SWP: SWP GROWTH & INCOME ETF
SWP exchange rate has changed by 0.48% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 29.21 and at a high of 29.29.
Follow SWP GROWTH & INCOME ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SWP stock price today?
SWP GROWTH & INCOME ETF stock is priced at 29.21 today. It trades within 29.21 - 29.29, yesterday's close was 29.07, and trading volume reached 22. The live price chart of SWP shows these updates.
Does SWP GROWTH & INCOME ETF stock pay dividends?
SWP GROWTH & INCOME ETF is currently valued at 29.21. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 0.65% and USD. View the chart live to track SWP movements.
How to buy SWP stock?
You can buy SWP GROWTH & INCOME ETF shares at the current price of 29.21. Orders are usually placed near 29.21 or 29.51, while 22 and -0.03% show market activity. Follow SWP updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SWP stock?
Investing in SWP GROWTH & INCOME ETF involves considering the yearly range 25.81 - 29.38 and current price 29.21. Many compare 2.28% and 2.64% before placing orders at 29.21 or 29.51. Explore the SWP price chart live with daily changes.
What are SWP GROWTH & INCOME ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SWP GROWTH & INCOME ETF in the past year was 29.38. Within 25.81 - 29.38, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 29.07 helps spot resistance levels. Track SWP GROWTH & INCOME ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SWP GROWTH & INCOME ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SWP GROWTH & INCOME ETF (SWP) over the year was 25.81. Comparing it with the current 29.21 and 25.81 - 29.38 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SWP moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SWP stock split?
SWP GROWTH & INCOME ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 29.07, and 0.65% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 29.07
- Open
- 29.22
- Bid
- 29.21
- Ask
- 29.51
- Low
- 29.21
- High
- 29.29
- Volume
- 22
- Daily Change
- 0.48%
- Month Change
- 2.28%
- 6 Months Change
- 2.64%
- Year Change
- 0.65%