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SVIV: Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. IV
SVIV exchange rate has changed by 0.10% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.19 and at a high of 10.20.
Follow Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. IV dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SVIV stock price today?
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. IV stock is priced at 10.20 today. It trades within 10.19 - 10.20, yesterday's close was 10.19, and trading volume reached 44. The live price chart of SVIV shows these updates.
Does Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. IV stock pay dividends?
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. IV is currently valued at 10.20. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 1.19% and USD. View the chart live to track SVIV movements.
How to buy SVIV stock?
You can buy Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. IV shares at the current price of 10.20. Orders are usually placed near 10.20 or 10.50, while 44 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SVIV updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SVIV stock?
Investing in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. IV involves considering the yearly range 9.55 - 10.80 and current price 10.20. Many compare 0.29% and 1.19% before placing orders at 10.20 or 10.50. Explore the SVIV price chart live with daily changes.
What are Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. IV stock highest prices?
The highest price of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. IV in the past year was 10.80. Within 9.55 - 10.80, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 10.19 helps spot resistance levels. Track Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. IV performance using the live chart.
What are Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. IV stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. IV (SVIV) over the year was 9.55. Comparing it with the current 10.20 and 9.55 - 10.80 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SVIV moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SVIV stock split?
Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. IV has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 10.19, and 1.19% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 10.19
- Open
- 10.20
- Bid
- 10.20
- Ask
- 10.50
- Low
- 10.19
- High
- 10.20
- Volume
- 44
- Daily Change
- 0.10%
- Month Change
- 0.29%
- 6 Months Change
- 1.19%
- Year Change
- 1.19%