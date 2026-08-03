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SVAL: iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF
SVAL exchange rate has changed by 1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.92 and at a high of 44.09.
Follow iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SVAL News
- Global Outlook Marred By Further Slide In Emerging Market Business Confidence
- U.S. Government Borrows $800B In 3 Months
- Weekly Commentary: Bessent's Gambit
- Household Survey Shows 1.8M Jobs Lost In 2026 So Far
- The Big Four Recession Indicators: Employment
- Employment Report: 23K Jobs Shed In July, Worse Than Expected
- Caution Ahead: Average 3-Month Jobs Prints At Just 20,000 And The JPY Needed A Bailout
- July Jobs Report: Payrolls Turn Negative As The Labor Force Keeps Shrinking (SPX)
- Surprise U.S. Job Weakness Casts Serious Doubt On Fed Rate Hikes
- Why The Weak July Jobs Report Gives Bulls A New Reason To Cheer
- Credit Says The Capital Goods Recession Story Doesn’t Hold Up
- August Perspective
- Underlying Inflation Gauges: Trimming Noise Or Trimming Signal?
- U.S. Service Sector Remains Robust, But Hiring Weakness Persists
- Manufacturing Growth Returns To ASEAN Region As U.S. Factories Report Slowdown
- The AI Selloff Is Missing The Bigger Story
- Median Household Income In June 2026
- Market Brief: Has The AI Washout Already Done Its Work?
- Warsh Wants The Federal Reserve To Rethink The Rules
- AI Investment Boosted U.S. Q2 Growth - But The Import Offset Runs Far Wider Than AI
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Dead Cat Bounce > Last Chance - Weekly Blog # 952
- Is The Angst Over AI Spending And Fed Inaction Warranted?
- The Market's Next Move Depends On More Than Earnings
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SVAL stock price today?
iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock is priced at 44.00 today. It trades within 43.92 - 44.09, yesterday's close was 43.53, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of SVAL shows these updates.
Does iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF is currently valued at 44.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.14% and USD. View the chart live to track SVAL movements.
How to buy SVAL stock?
You can buy iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF shares at the current price of 44.00. Orders are usually placed near 44.00 or 44.30, while 19 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow SVAL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SVAL stock?
Investing in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.99 - 44.09 and current price 44.00. Many compare 1.48% and 17.68% before placing orders at 44.00 or 44.30. Explore the SVAL price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the past year was 44.09. Within 31.99 - 44.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) over the year was 31.99. Comparing it with the current 44.00 and 31.99 - 44.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SVAL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SVAL stock split?
iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.53, and 30.14% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 43.53
- Open
- 43.92
- Bid
- 44.00
- Ask
- 44.30
- Low
- 43.92
- High
- 44.09
- Volume
- 19
- Daily Change
- 1.08%
- Month Change
- 1.48%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.68%
- Year Change
- 30.14%