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SVAL: iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF

44.00 USD 0.47 (1.08%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SVAL exchange rate has changed by 1.08% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 43.92 and at a high of 44.09.

Follow iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SVAL News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SVAL stock price today?

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock is priced at 44.00 today. It trades within 43.92 - 44.09, yesterday's close was 43.53, and trading volume reached 19. The live price chart of SVAL shows these updates.

Does iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF is currently valued at 44.00. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 30.14% and USD. View the chart live to track SVAL movements.

How to buy SVAL stock?

You can buy iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF shares at the current price of 44.00. Orders are usually placed near 44.00 or 44.30, while 19 and 0.18% show market activity. Follow SVAL updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SVAL stock?

Investing in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF involves considering the yearly range 31.99 - 44.09 and current price 44.00. Many compare 1.48% and 17.68% before placing orders at 44.00 or 44.30. Explore the SVAL price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the past year was 44.09. Within 31.99 - 44.09, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 43.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) over the year was 31.99. Comparing it with the current 44.00 and 31.99 - 44.09 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SVAL moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SVAL stock split?

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 43.53, and 30.14% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
43.92 44.09
Year Range
31.99 44.09
Previous Close
43.53
Open
43.92
Bid
44.00
Ask
44.30
Low
43.92
High
44.09
Volume
19
Daily Change
1.08%
Month Change
1.48%
6 Months Change
17.68%
Year Change
30.14%
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