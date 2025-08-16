- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SUSL: iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
SUSL exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 137.46 and at a high of 137.98.
Follow iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SUSL News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SUSL stock price today?
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock is priced at 137.93 today. It trades within 137.46 - 137.98, yesterday's close was 137.17, and trading volume reached 54. The live price chart of SUSL shows these updates.
Does iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF is currently valued at 137.93. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 23.39% and USD. View the chart live to track SUSL movements.
How to buy SUSL stock?
You can buy iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF shares at the current price of 137.93. Orders are usually placed near 137.93 or 138.23, while 54 and 0.03% show market activity. Follow SUSL updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SUSL stock?
Investing in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF involves considering the yearly range 109.85 - 138.61 and current price 137.93. Many compare 3.44% and 15.57% before placing orders at 137.93 or 138.23. Explore the SUSL price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the past year was 138.61. Within 109.85 - 138.61, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 137.17 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) over the year was 109.85. Comparing it with the current 137.93 and 109.85 - 138.61 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SUSL moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SUSL stock split?
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 137.17, and 23.39% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 137.17
- Open
- 137.89
- Bid
- 137.93
- Ask
- 138.23
- Low
- 137.46
- High
- 137.98
- Volume
- 54
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- 3.44%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.57%
- Year Change
- 23.39%