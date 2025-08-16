- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
SUSA: iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF
SUSA exchange rate has changed by 0.63% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 158.31 and at a high of 158.91.
Follow iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SUSA News
- Asset Allocation Outlook Q3 2026: Staying Pro-Risk In A Broadening AI Cycle
- Q2 Recap: Historic Rebound Amid Balanced Risks
- July Market Digest
- ECAT CEF: Dividend May Be Reduced Following Saba Capital Drama (NYSE:ECAT)
- Midyear Equity Outlook: Earnings Strength Fuels Optimism
- Q1 2026 Dividend Check-In: Highest Quarterly Hike Percentage Since 2019
- 3 Best ETFs to Invest In, According to AI Analyst, 01/12/2026 - TipRanks.com
- Equity Outlook: From Caution To Complacency?
- Barbell Portfolios For Fall Volatility
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SUSA stock price today?
iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock is priced at 158.80 today. It trades within 158.31 - 158.91, yesterday's close was 157.80, and trading volume reached 79. The live price chart of SUSA shows these updates.
Does iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF is currently valued at 158.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.72% and USD. View the chart live to track SUSA movements.
How to buy SUSA stock?
You can buy iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF shares at the current price of 158.80. Orders are usually placed near 158.80 or 159.10, while 79 and 0.07% show market activity. Follow SUSA updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SUSA stock?
Investing in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF involves considering the yearly range 128.08 - 159.47 and current price 158.80. Many compare 3.33% and 14.83% before placing orders at 158.80 or 159.10. Explore the SUSA price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the past year was 159.47. Within 128.08 - 159.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 157.80 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) over the year was 128.08. Comparing it with the current 158.80 and 128.08 - 159.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SUSA moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SUSA stock split?
iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 157.80, and 13.72% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 157.80
- Open
- 158.69
- Bid
- 158.80
- Ask
- 159.10
- Low
- 158.31
- High
- 158.91
- Volume
- 79
- Daily Change
- 0.63%
- Month Change
- 3.33%
- 6 Months Change
- 14.83%
- Year Change
- 13.72%