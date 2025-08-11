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SURE: AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF
SURE exchange rate has changed by -0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 151.62 and at a high of 151.62.
Follow AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SURE News
- Value Stocks: The Cash Flow Case For A Continuing Comeback
- SureNano Science (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) Accelerates Development Strategy for Lead Candidate
- In An Unsettled World, Value Investing Can Add A Layer Of Defense
- The Great Rotation: Why The Recent Value Rally Is Ready To Resume
- Why SureNano Science (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) Is ‘One to Watch’
- SureNano Science (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) Featured in NetworkNewsAudio Editorial on Next-Generation GLP-1 Therapies
- SureNano Science (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) Featured in BioMedWire Editorial on Emerging GLP-1 Innovation
- SureNano Science (CSE: SURE) (OTCQB: SURNF) Advances Next-Generation GLP-1 Candidate as Obesity Drug Market Expands Rapidly
- Adding AI Resilience To Equity Portfolios
- Why An Income-Centric Approach Matters For Investing In Retirement
- Time To Consider Value?
- Sure Ventures NAV rises 0.8% in Q3 2025, trading at 61.76% discount
- Market Pullback: Healthy Reset, Not Bursting Stock Bubble
- Equity Market Outlook Q4 2025 - Yes, There’s Still Room To Run
- Dividend Investing: Thinking Beyond The Vanilla Approach
- Sure Ventures reports Q2 NAV decrease amid currency fluctuations
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- Indonesia stocks higher at close of trade; IDX Composite Index up 0.84%
Trading Applications for SURE
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SURE stock price today?
AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF stock is priced at 151.62 today. It trades within 151.62 - 151.62, yesterday's close was 153.05, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of SURE shows these updates.
Does AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF stock pay dividends?
AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF is currently valued at 151.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.52% and USD. View the chart live to track SURE movements.
How to buy SURE stock?
You can buy AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF shares at the current price of 151.62. Orders are usually placed near 151.62 or 151.92, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SURE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SURE stock?
Investing in AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF involves considering the yearly range 120.15 - 153.05 and current price 151.62. Many compare -0.93% and 13.48% before placing orders at 151.62 or 151.92. Explore the SURE price chart live with daily changes.
What are AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF in the past year was 153.05. Within 120.15 - 153.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 153.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF performance using the live chart.
What are AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF (SURE) over the year was 120.15. Comparing it with the current 151.62 and 120.15 - 153.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SURE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SURE stock split?
AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 153.05, and 24.52% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 153.05
- Open
- 151.62
- Bid
- 151.62
- Ask
- 151.92
- Low
- 151.62
- High
- 151.62
- Volume
- 2
- Daily Change
- -0.93%
- Month Change
- -0.93%
- 6 Months Change
- 13.48%
- Year Change
- 24.52%