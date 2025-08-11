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SURE: AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF

151.62 USD 1.43 (0.93%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SURE exchange rate has changed by -0.93% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 151.62 and at a high of 151.62.

Follow AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SURE News

Trading Applications for SURE

Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Alpha bearish engine
Rd No
Experts
Alpha Bearish Engine Overview Alpha Bearish Engine is a professional MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor engineered to identify and execute high-probability bearish trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk control and capital protection. The system combines proprietary market analysis techniques, trend evaluation, momentum assessment, and intelligent trade management to participate in favorable market conditions while avoiding unnecessary exposure during uncertain environments. Key Features A
Kito Candle Range Reversal Scanner
Okechukwu Maxwell Okeke
Indicators
Kito Candle Range Reversal Elite Scanner Kito Candle Range Reversal Elite Scanner is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe MetaTrader 5 scanner designed to detect fresh candle-range reversal signals across the instruments currently visible in Market Watch. The scanner places greater emphasis on the Daily timeframe , processes D1 opportunities first and highlights the strongest fresh Daily setup as the current priority signal. It can also scan W1, H4, H1, M30, M15 and M5 for traders who require broader
Volume Trade Levels
Mahmoud Sabry Mohamed Youssef
Indicators
The idea behind this indicator is very simple , First it contains 2 mechanisms to place your trades: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels. 2- Automatically let the indicator specify the largest Buy / Sell Volume Candle and place duplicated levels based on the candle itself. How it works: 1- Enter the Pips you want to duplicate to price levels:    1- once the indicator is loaded you will need first to Specify the number of pips in the indicator Configuration window ,you can g
Twenty 23th EA
Piet Tshobi Mahlangu
Experts
ABOUT TWENTY 23th EA This is one of the EA's in the market that trades martingale with moving averages, this ea trades using 2 moving averages and the other moving average id for the trailing user don't need to worry about setting trailing stops.This ea martingale on both side at the same time. TRADING PLAN We also have daily trading plan whereby the user will be able to set the trading plan on how much each day the trader is willing to loss or gain. once the daily target is reached ea stops wor
RangeRover Pro
Lie Tek Seng
Experts
Introducing the "RangeRover Pro" Expert Advisor – a true beacon of excellence in the realm of algorithmic trading. Departing from the commonplace MQL5 market offerings, this expertly crafted system epitomizes authenticity, steering clear of martingale and grid functionalities while embracing a steadfast and logical approach. The RangeRover Pro EA is finely tuned to capitalize on the dynamic movements observed in the market's early hours, a pivotal time when trends are often established for the
BitCoin MinerX
Godbless C Nygu
Experts
Join Deriv link on profile>>> BitCoin MinerX is a special EA tool created to trade the pair called BTC/USD, This robot is created by few indicators which is Donchian Channel and Bollinger Bands.  A Donchian channel is a   trading indicator that shows the highest high and the lowest low of a security over a given period  and  Bollinger Bands are a   technical analysis tool that show the prices and volatility of a financial instrument or commodity over time . We use all this tools because are he
TopBot
Michael Ndukwo
Experts
This Bot works with three timeframe analysis which are the; the daily , the hourly and the minutes timeframes. It uses the daily do detect a bearish or bullish market trend , the hourly detects premium and discount zones while the minute is used to detect supply and demand , before a trading decision is made by the bot. It has two entry modes which are the passive  and aggressive , the aggressive has more potential rewards with more risks while the passive has less risk and less rewards. I recom

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SURE stock price today?

AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF stock is priced at 151.62 today. It trades within 151.62 - 151.62, yesterday's close was 153.05, and trading volume reached 2. The live price chart of SURE shows these updates.

Does AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF stock pay dividends?

AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF is currently valued at 151.62. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 24.52% and USD. View the chart live to track SURE movements.

How to buy SURE stock?

You can buy AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF shares at the current price of 151.62. Orders are usually placed near 151.62 or 151.92, while 2 and 0.00% show market activity. Follow SURE updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SURE stock?

Investing in AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF involves considering the yearly range 120.15 - 153.05 and current price 151.62. Many compare -0.93% and 13.48% before placing orders at 151.62 or 151.92. Explore the SURE price chart live with daily changes.

What are AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF in the past year was 153.05. Within 120.15 - 153.05, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 153.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF performance using the live chart.

What are AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF (SURE) over the year was 120.15. Comparing it with the current 151.62 and 120.15 - 153.05 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SURE moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SURE stock split?

AdvisorShares Insider Advantage ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 153.05, and 24.52% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
151.62 151.62
Year Range
120.15 153.05
Previous Close
153.05
Open
151.62
Bid
151.62
Ask
151.92
Low
151.62
High
151.62
Volume
2
Daily Change
-0.93%
Month Change
-0.93%
6 Months Change
13.48%
Year Change
24.52%
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