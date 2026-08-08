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SUPX: Superx AI Technology Ltd
SUPX exchange rate has changed by 1.99% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 6.55 and at a high of 7.37.
Follow Superx AI Technology Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SUPX stock price today?
Superx AI Technology Ltd stock is priced at 6.65 today. It trades within 6.55 - 7.37, yesterday's close was 6.52, and trading volume reached 578. The live price chart of SUPX shows these updates.
Does Superx AI Technology Ltd stock pay dividends?
Superx AI Technology Ltd is currently valued at 6.65. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -85.32% and USD. View the chart live to track SUPX movements.
How to buy SUPX stock?
You can buy Superx AI Technology Ltd shares at the current price of 6.65. Orders are usually placed near 6.65 or 6.95, while 578 and -5.14% show market activity. Follow SUPX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SUPX stock?
Investing in Superx AI Technology Ltd involves considering the yearly range 5.61 - 76.00 and current price 6.65. Many compare 0.91% and -48.53% before placing orders at 6.65 or 6.95. Explore the SUPX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Superx AI Technology Ltd stock highest prices?
The highest price of Superx AI Technology Ltd in the past year was 76.00. Within 5.61 - 76.00, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 6.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track Superx AI Technology Ltd performance using the live chart.
What are Superx AI Technology Ltd stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Superx AI Technology Ltd (SUPX) over the year was 5.61. Comparing it with the current 6.65 and 5.61 - 76.00 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SUPX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SUPX stock split?
Superx AI Technology Ltd has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 6.52, and -85.32% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 6.52
- Open
- 7.01
- Bid
- 6.65
- Ask
- 6.95
- Low
- 6.55
- High
- 7.37
- Volume
- 578
- Daily Change
- 1.99%
- Month Change
- 0.91%
- 6 Months Change
- -48.53%
- Year Change
- -85.32%