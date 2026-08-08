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SUNC: Sunococorp LLC
SUNC exchange rate has changed by -3.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 70.35 and at a high of 72.39.
Follow Sunococorp LLC dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SUNC stock price today?
Sunococorp LLC stock is priced at 70.61 today. It trades within 70.35 - 72.39, yesterday's close was 73.05, and trading volume reached 708. The live price chart of SUNC shows these updates.
Does Sunococorp LLC stock pay dividends?
Sunococorp LLC is currently valued at 70.61. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 39.82% and USD. View the chart live to track SUNC movements.
How to buy SUNC stock?
You can buy Sunococorp LLC shares at the current price of 70.61. Orders are usually placed near 70.61 or 70.91, while 708 and -1.68% show market activity. Follow SUNC updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SUNC stock?
Investing in Sunococorp LLC involves considering the yearly range 47.03 - 77.57 and current price 70.61. Many compare -7.01% and 17.82% before placing orders at 70.61 or 70.91. Explore the SUNC price chart live with daily changes.
What are Sunococorp LLC stock highest prices?
The highest price of Sunococorp LLC in the past year was 77.57. Within 47.03 - 77.57, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 73.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Sunococorp LLC performance using the live chart.
What are Sunococorp LLC stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Sunococorp LLC (SUNC) over the year was 47.03. Comparing it with the current 70.61 and 47.03 - 77.57 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SUNC moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SUNC stock split?
Sunococorp LLC has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 73.05, and 39.82% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 73.05
- Open
- 71.82
- Bid
- 70.61
- Ask
- 70.91
- Low
- 70.35
- High
- 72.39
- Volume
- 708
- Daily Change
- -3.34%
- Month Change
- -7.01%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.82%
- Year Change
- 39.82%