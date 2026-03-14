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SUB: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF
SUB exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.20 and at a high of 106.26.
Follow iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
SUB News
- Cumberland's Monday Memo
- Munis Carry Outperformance Into The Summer
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- The Muni Brief: What's The Weather Going To Be?
- Municipal Midyear Outlook: Room To Run As Demand Drives The Market
- Build Your Income Strategy With Municipal Bond ETFs
- The Muni Brief: Big Flows, Low Drama
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: June 2026
- Midyear Fixed Income Outlook: Tighter Spreads, Wider Opportunities
- The Muni Brief: NYC's Pied-à-Terre Tax
- How Well Do You Understand Yield? A Guide For Investors
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: May 2026
- 'Boring' Municipal Bonds May Be Anything But In Today's Market
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk - Muni Credit Conditions Resilient
- Capital Markets Outlook Q2 2026: At The Intersection Of AI And All The Other Stuff
- Q2 2026 Fixed Income Perspectives
- Q1 2026 Municipal Credit - A Turn in Credit Quality? War, Federal Funding And Risky Assets
- Munis In Focus: A Q1 2026 Recap
- Tax-Loss Harvesting With Bonds Vs. Stocks: Different Rules, Same Goal
- Thoughts From The Municipal Bond Desk
- 3 Reasons Why It Pays To Be Active As A Muni Investor
- War And Bonds
- How Active Management Can Capture Yield In Today's Bond Environment
- Columbia Threadneedle Fixed-Income Monitor: March 2026
Frequently Asked Questions
What is SUB stock price today?
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock is priced at 106.26 today. It trades within 106.20 - 106.26, yesterday's close was 106.21, and trading volume reached 499. The live price chart of SUB shows these updates.
Does iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF is currently valued at 106.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.49% and USD. View the chart live to track SUB movements.
How to buy SUB stock?
You can buy iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF shares at the current price of 106.26. Orders are usually placed near 106.26 or 106.56, while 499 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow SUB updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into SUB stock?
Investing in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 105.70 - 107.47 and current price 106.26. Many compare 0.25% and -0.77% before placing orders at 106.26 or 106.56. Explore the SUB price chart live with daily changes.
What are iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the past year was 107.47. Within 105.70 - 107.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 106.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) over the year was 105.70. Comparing it with the current 106.26 and 105.70 - 107.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SUB moves on the chart live for more details.
When did SUB stock split?
iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 106.21, and -0.49% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 106.21
- Open
- 106.21
- Bid
- 106.26
- Ask
- 106.56
- Low
- 106.20
- High
- 106.26
- Volume
- 499
- Daily Change
- 0.05%
- Month Change
- 0.25%
- 6 Months Change
- -0.77%
- Year Change
- -0.49%