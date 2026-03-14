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SUB: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

106.26 USD 0.05 (0.05%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

SUB exchange rate has changed by 0.05% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 106.20 and at a high of 106.26.

Follow iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

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SUB News

Frequently Asked Questions

What is SUB stock price today?

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock is priced at 106.26 today. It trades within 106.20 - 106.26, yesterday's close was 106.21, and trading volume reached 499. The live price chart of SUB shows these updates.

Does iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock pay dividends?

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF is currently valued at 106.26. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -0.49% and USD. View the chart live to track SUB movements.

How to buy SUB stock?

You can buy iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF shares at the current price of 106.26. Orders are usually placed near 106.26 or 106.56, while 499 and 0.05% show market activity. Follow SUB updates on the live chart today.

How to invest into SUB stock?

Investing in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 105.70 - 107.47 and current price 106.26. Many compare 0.25% and -0.77% before placing orders at 106.26 or 106.56. Explore the SUB price chart live with daily changes.

What are iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock highest prices?

The highest price of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the past year was 107.47. Within 105.70 - 107.47, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 106.21 helps spot resistance levels. Track iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF performance using the live chart.

What are iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF stock lowest prices?

The lowest price of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB) over the year was 105.70. Comparing it with the current 106.26 and 105.70 - 107.47 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch SUB moves on the chart live for more details.

When did SUB stock split?

iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 106.21, and -0.49% after corporate actions.

Daily Range
106.20 106.26
Year Range
105.70 107.47
Previous Close
106.21
Open
106.21
Bid
106.26
Ask
106.56
Low
106.20
High
106.26
Volume
499
Daily Change
0.05%
Month Change
0.25%
6 Months Change
-0.77%
Year Change
-0.49%
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