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STXT: EA Series Trust Strive Total Return Bond ETF
STXT exchange rate has changed by 0.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 19.53 and at a high of 19.59.
Follow EA Series Trust Strive Total Return Bond ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STXT stock price today?
EA Series Trust Strive Total Return Bond ETF stock is priced at 19.58 today. It trades within 19.53 - 19.59, yesterday's close was 19.42, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of STXT shows these updates.
Does EA Series Trust Strive Total Return Bond ETF stock pay dividends?
EA Series Trust Strive Total Return Bond ETF is currently valued at 19.58. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -3.45% and USD. View the chart live to track STXT movements.
How to buy STXT stock?
You can buy EA Series Trust Strive Total Return Bond ETF shares at the current price of 19.58. Orders are usually placed near 19.58 or 19.88, while 9 and 0.26% show market activity. Follow STXT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STXT stock?
Investing in EA Series Trust Strive Total Return Bond ETF involves considering the yearly range 19.33 - 20.37 and current price 19.58. Many compare 1.19% and -3.40% before placing orders at 19.58 or 19.88. Explore the STXT price chart live with daily changes.
What are EA Series Trust Strive Total Return Bond ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of EA Series Trust Strive Total Return Bond ETF in the past year was 20.37. Within 19.33 - 20.37, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 19.42 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Series Trust Strive Total Return Bond ETF performance using the live chart.
What are EA Series Trust Strive Total Return Bond ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EA Series Trust Strive Total Return Bond ETF (STXT) over the year was 19.33. Comparing it with the current 19.58 and 19.33 - 20.37 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STXT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STXT stock split?
EA Series Trust Strive Total Return Bond ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 19.42, and -3.45% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 19.42
- Open
- 19.53
- Bid
- 19.58
- Ask
- 19.88
- Low
- 19.53
- High
- 19.59
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.82%
- Month Change
- 1.19%
- 6 Months Change
- -3.40%
- Year Change
- -3.45%