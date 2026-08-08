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STXG: EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Growth ETF
STXG exchange rate has changed by 0.46% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 56.80 and at a high of 56.93.
Follow EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Growth ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STXG stock price today?
EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Growth ETF stock is priced at 56.80 today. It trades within 56.80 - 56.93, yesterday's close was 56.54, and trading volume reached 9. The live price chart of STXG shows these updates.
Does EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Growth ETF stock pay dividends?
EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Growth ETF is currently valued at 56.80. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 14.98% and USD. View the chart live to track STXG movements.
How to buy STXG stock?
You can buy EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Growth ETF shares at the current price of 56.80. Orders are usually placed near 56.80 or 57.10, while 9 and -0.19% show market activity. Follow STXG updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STXG stock?
Investing in EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Growth ETF involves considering the yearly range 45.26 - 57.17 and current price 56.80. Many compare 2.68% and 15.47% before placing orders at 56.80 or 57.10. Explore the STXG price chart live with daily changes.
What are EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Growth ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Growth ETF in the past year was 57.17. Within 45.26 - 57.17, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 56.54 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Growth ETF performance using the live chart.
What are EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Growth ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Growth ETF (STXG) over the year was 45.26. Comparing it with the current 56.80 and 45.26 - 57.17 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STXG moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STXG stock split?
EA Series Trust Strive 1000 Growth ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 56.54, and 14.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 56.54
- Open
- 56.91
- Bid
- 56.80
- Ask
- 57.10
- Low
- 56.80
- High
- 56.93
- Volume
- 9
- Daily Change
- 0.46%
- Month Change
- 2.68%
- 6 Months Change
- 15.47%
- Year Change
- 14.98%