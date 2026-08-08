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STXE: EA Series Trust Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF
STXE exchange rate has changed by 0.55% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 47.35 and at a high of 48.28.
Follow EA Series Trust Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STXE stock price today?
EA Series Trust Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF stock is priced at 47.82 today. It trades within 47.35 - 48.28, yesterday's close was 47.56, and trading volume reached 7. The live price chart of STXE shows these updates.
Does EA Series Trust Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF stock pay dividends?
EA Series Trust Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF is currently valued at 47.82. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 13.64% and USD. View the chart live to track STXE movements.
How to buy STXE stock?
You can buy EA Series Trust Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF shares at the current price of 47.82. Orders are usually placed near 47.82 or 48.12, while 7 and -0.95% show market activity. Follow STXE updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STXE stock?
Investing in EA Series Trust Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF involves considering the yearly range 37.61 - 55.30 and current price 47.82. Many compare 3.53% and 10.31% before placing orders at 47.82 or 48.12. Explore the STXE price chart live with daily changes.
What are EA Series Trust Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of EA Series Trust Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF in the past year was 55.30. Within 37.61 - 55.30, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 47.56 helps spot resistance levels. Track EA Series Trust Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF performance using the live chart.
What are EA Series Trust Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of EA Series Trust Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF (STXE) over the year was 37.61. Comparing it with the current 47.82 and 37.61 - 55.30 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STXE moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STXE stock split?
EA Series Trust Strive Emerging Markets Ex-China ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 47.56, and 13.64% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 47.56
- Open
- 48.28
- Bid
- 47.82
- Ask
- 48.12
- Low
- 47.35
- High
- 48.28
- Volume
- 7
- Daily Change
- 0.55%
- Month Change
- 3.53%
- 6 Months Change
- 10.31%
- Year Change
- 13.64%