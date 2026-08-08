- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
STSM: Defiance Daily Target 2X Short TSM ETF
STSM exchange rate has changed by -0.50% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 17.67 and at a high of 18.54.
Follow Defiance Daily Target 2X Short TSM ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STSM stock price today?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short TSM ETF stock is priced at 17.96 today. It trades within 17.67 - 18.54, yesterday's close was 18.05, and trading volume reached 15. The live price chart of STSM shows these updates.
Does Defiance Daily Target 2X Short TSM ETF stock pay dividends?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short TSM ETF is currently valued at 17.96. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -12.98% and USD. View the chart live to track STSM movements.
How to buy STSM stock?
You can buy Defiance Daily Target 2X Short TSM ETF shares at the current price of 17.96. Orders are usually placed near 17.96 or 18.26, while 15 and 1.64% show market activity. Follow STSM updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STSM stock?
Investing in Defiance Daily Target 2X Short TSM ETF involves considering the yearly range 9.47 - 41.29 and current price 17.96. Many compare -9.34% and 66.91% before placing orders at 17.96 or 18.26. Explore the STSM price chart live with daily changes.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Short TSM ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short TSM ETF in the past year was 41.29. Within 9.47 - 41.29, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 18.05 helps spot resistance levels. Track Defiance Daily Target 2X Short TSM ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Defiance Daily Target 2X Short TSM ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Defiance Daily Target 2X Short TSM ETF (STSM) over the year was 9.47. Comparing it with the current 17.96 and 9.47 - 41.29 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STSM moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STSM stock split?
Defiance Daily Target 2X Short TSM ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 18.05, and -12.98% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 18.05
- Open
- 17.67
- Bid
- 17.96
- Ask
- 18.26
- Low
- 17.67
- High
- 18.54
- Volume
- 15
- Daily Change
- -0.50%
- Month Change
- -9.34%
- 6 Months Change
- 66.91%
- Year Change
- -12.98%