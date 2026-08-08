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STRN: Stran &
STRN exchange rate has changed by -0.34% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 26.39 and at a high of 26.67.
Follow Stran & dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STRN stock price today?
Stran & stock is priced at 26.44 today. It trades within 26.39 - 26.67, yesterday's close was 26.53, and trading volume reached 14. The live price chart of STRN shows these updates.
Does Stran & stock pay dividends?
Stran & is currently valued at 26.44. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 31.48% and USD. View the chart live to track STRN movements.
How to buy STRN stock?
You can buy Stran & shares at the current price of 26.44. Orders are usually placed near 26.44 or 26.74, while 14 and 0.08% show market activity. Follow STRN updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STRN stock?
Investing in Stran & involves considering the yearly range 19.65 - 29.08 and current price 26.44. Many compare 2.05% and 16.73% before placing orders at 26.44 or 26.74. Explore the STRN price chart live with daily changes.
What are Stran & stock highest prices?
The highest price of Stran & in the past year was 29.08. Within 19.65 - 29.08, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 26.53 helps spot resistance levels. Track Stran & performance using the live chart.
What are Stran & stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Stran & (STRN) over the year was 19.65. Comparing it with the current 26.44 and 19.65 - 29.08 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STRN moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STRN stock split?
Stran & has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 26.53, and 31.48% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 26.53
- Open
- 26.42
- Bid
- 26.44
- Ask
- 26.74
- Low
- 26.39
- High
- 26.67
- Volume
- 14
- Daily Change
- -0.34%
- Month Change
- 2.05%
- 6 Months Change
- 16.73%
- Year Change
- 31.48%