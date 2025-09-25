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STPZ: PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund
STPZ exchange rate has changed by 0.13% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 52.58 and at a high of 52.62.
Follow PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
STPZ News
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- Weekly Market Pulse: The Real Deal
- Real Yields Near 20-Year Highs As Energy Shock Continues
- How TIPS Can Change Your Retirement Math For The Better
- 'Team Transitory' Holds For Now In The States
- The Market Is Not Very Nervous
- Oil, War And The Global Economy: The Market's Narrative In March 2026
- Weekly Market Pulse: War - What Is It Good For?
- Treasury Bond Yields Don’t Lie: But Wars Don’t Drive Them (US10Y)
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Plus ça Change
- Data Update 3 For 2026: The Trust Deficit - Bonds, Currencies, Gold And Bitcoin
- Compounding Opportunity
- How The Bubble Manipulates Time
- Tax-Loss Pouncing
- Monthly Macro Monitor: Investors & Voters Are In A Sour Mood
- Cyclical Outlook October 2025: Tariffs, Technology, And Transition
- Fixed-Income Outlook: 6 Strategies For Harvest Time
- How Does The Federal Reserve Set Interest Rates?
- Weekly Economic Pulse: A Goldilocks Rate Cut
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STPZ stock price today?
PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock is priced at 52.59 today. It trades within 52.58 - 52.62, yesterday's close was 52.52, and trading volume reached 42. The live price chart of STPZ shows these updates.
Does PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock pay dividends?
PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund is currently valued at 52.59. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -2.95% and USD. View the chart live to track STPZ movements.
How to buy STPZ stock?
You can buy PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund shares at the current price of 52.59. Orders are usually placed near 52.59 or 52.89, while 42 and -0.06% show market activity. Follow STPZ updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STPZ stock?
Investing in PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund involves considering the yearly range 52.50 - 54.58 and current price 52.59. Many compare 0.10% and -2.88% before placing orders at 52.59 or 52.89. Explore the STPZ price chart live with daily changes.
What are PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock highest prices?
The highest price of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund in the past year was 54.58. Within 52.50 - 54.58, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 52.52 helps spot resistance levels. Track PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund performance using the live chart.
What are PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund (STPZ) over the year was 52.50. Comparing it with the current 52.59 and 52.50 - 54.58 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STPZ moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STPZ stock split?
PIMCO 1-5 Year U.S. TIPS Index Exchange-Traded Fund has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 52.52, and -2.95% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 52.52
- Open
- 52.62
- Bid
- 52.59
- Ask
- 52.89
- Low
- 52.58
- High
- 52.62
- Volume
- 42
- Daily Change
- 0.13%
- Month Change
- 0.10%
- 6 Months Change
- -2.88%
- Year Change
- -2.95%