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STOX: Horizon Core Equity ETF
STOX exchange rate has changed by 0.16% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 32.14 and at a high of 32.29.
Follow Horizon Core Equity ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STOX stock price today?
Horizon Core Equity ETF stock is priced at 32.14 today. It trades within 32.14 - 32.29, yesterday's close was 32.09, and trading volume reached 30. The live price chart of STOX shows these updates.
Does Horizon Core Equity ETF stock pay dividends?
Horizon Core Equity ETF is currently valued at 32.14. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch 22.61% and USD. View the chart live to track STOX movements.
How to buy STOX stock?
You can buy Horizon Core Equity ETF shares at the current price of 32.14. Orders are usually placed near 32.14 or 32.44, while 30 and -0.25% show market activity. Follow STOX updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STOX stock?
Investing in Horizon Core Equity ETF involves considering the yearly range 26.13 - 33.16 and current price 32.14. Many compare 2.82% and 12.83% before placing orders at 32.14 or 32.44. Explore the STOX price chart live with daily changes.
What are Horizon Core Equity ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of Horizon Core Equity ETF in the past year was 33.16. Within 26.13 - 33.16, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 32.09 helps spot resistance levels. Track Horizon Core Equity ETF performance using the live chart.
What are Horizon Core Equity ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of Horizon Core Equity ETF (STOX) over the year was 26.13. Comparing it with the current 32.14 and 26.13 - 33.16 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STOX moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STOX stock split?
Horizon Core Equity ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 32.09, and 22.61% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 32.09
- Open
- 32.22
- Bid
- 32.14
- Ask
- 32.44
- Low
- 32.14
- High
- 32.29
- Volume
- 30
- Daily Change
- 0.16%
- Month Change
- 2.82%
- 6 Months Change
- 12.83%
- Year Change
- 22.61%