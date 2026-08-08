- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
STOT: SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF
STOT exchange rate has changed by 0.06% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 46.80 and at a high of 46.83.
Follow SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Frequently Asked Questions
What is STOT stock price today?
SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock is priced at 46.81 today. It trades within 46.80 - 46.83, yesterday's close was 46.78, and trading volume reached 52. The live price chart of STOT shows these updates.
Does SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock pay dividends?
SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF is currently valued at 46.81. Dividend policy depends on the company, while investors also watch -1.20% and USD. View the chart live to track STOT movements.
How to buy STOT stock?
You can buy SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF shares at the current price of 46.81. Orders are usually placed near 46.81 or 47.11, while 52 and -0.02% show market activity. Follow STOT updates on the live chart today.
How to invest into STOT stock?
Investing in SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF involves considering the yearly range 46.73 - 47.54 and current price 46.81. Many compare 0.13% and -1.10% before placing orders at 46.81 or 47.11. Explore the STOT price chart live with daily changes.
What are SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock highest prices?
The highest price of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF in the past year was 47.54. Within 46.73 - 47.54, the stock fluctuated notably, and comparing with 46.78 helps spot resistance levels. Track SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF performance using the live chart.
What are SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF stock lowest prices?
The lowest price of SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF (STOT) over the year was 46.73. Comparing it with the current 46.81 and 46.73 - 47.54 shows potential long-term entry points. Watch STOT moves on the chart live for more details.
When did STOT stock split?
SPDR DoubleLine Short Duration Total Return Tactical ETF has gone through stock splits historically. These changes are visible in , 46.78, and -1.20% after corporate actions.
- Previous Close
- 46.78
- Open
- 46.82
- Bid
- 46.81
- Ask
- 47.11
- Low
- 46.80
- High
- 46.83
- Volume
- 52
- Daily Change
- 0.06%
- Month Change
- 0.13%
- 6 Months Change
- -1.10%
- Year Change
- -1.20%